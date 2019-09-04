Brandon Wall knew that Salem needed him then, more than ever.
Midway through last fall, the Blue Devils had lost their second starting running back of 2018 to a season-ending major leg injury.
Suddenly, Wall found himself thrust into the spotlight.
“I knew I had to step up,” said Wall. “We lost a lot when Josh (Maroun) and Dom (Paci) went down. But I didn’t want that to be the reason we failed. I was nervous, but I knew my team needed me.”
Wall answered the call last season, delivering a breakout campaign as Salem advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.
Now, one year later, the senior is an established go-to running back/fullback and top safety for Salem, which kicks off the 2019 season on Friday, when the Blue Devils travel to face Manchester Central at Gill Stadium (7 p.m.)
“I’m beyond excited,” said Wall. “I’ve played football my whole life, and now it’s senior year. I can’t wait to go out there. We have a lot of potential as a team, and if we clean a few things up, I think we can make a run.”
The Blue Devils are thrilled to return the 5-10, 190-pound Wall — who rushed for a team-high 874 yards and scored nine touchdowns last season — to team with fellow back Josh Maroun, who is healthy after missing last season with a torn ACL.
“Brandon has been a huge part of our team for three years,” said Salem coach Rob Pike. “He’s an excellent worker, who has built himself into one of the strongest and fastest players on the team. He truly shows what it means to have pride in self and team.”
SPECIAL TEAMS STAR
A lifelong Salem resident, Wall grew up a passionate Blue Devils fan, watching the likes of record-setting running backs Max Jacques and Jerickson Fedrick earn Eagle-Tribune MVP honors.
Wall first caught the eye of Salem’s coaches as a sophomore, excelling on special teams.
“In my first game I returned a kickoff for a touchdown,” Wall said of his 85-yard score against Nashua South.
“I feel like that opened eyes a little bit. It made me more comfortable as a football player. I was also covering kickoffs and punts and playing on the field goal unit.”
STEPPING UP
Wall entered last fall planning to continue his special teams play, while contributing whenever possible on offense.
“I thought my role (on offense) would be to come in when players needed a break,” he said. “I didn’t have huge expectations to run the ball. I was ready to be the second man and step up when the time came.”
That time came for Wall after Salem’s backfield was devastated by injuries.
First, top running back Maroun (529 rushing yards, 6 TDs in 2017) suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the preseason.
Then, against archrival Pinkerton, star fullback/running back Dom Paci was lost for the season after severely breaking his right leg.
“Losing Josh really hurt,” said Wall. “Then, when Dom went down, I felt a lot of pressure because I knew the team needed me. But we were also motivated because we had to stay strong for Dom.”
Wall starred in that victory over the Astros, rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown. He then added 116 yards and three touchdowns a week later against Windham and 105 yards against Dover.
“That Pinkerton win really stands out,” he said. “That win showed a lot of grit and toughness for us, pushing through the adversity. I also gained a lot of confidence against Londonderry (118 rushing yards). I just knew I needed to help my team.”
With Wall helping to lead the way, Salem finished 8-3. But, for the second straight season, the Blue Devils fell to Pinkerton in the Division 1 semifinals.
Now a senior, Wall is driven by the loss, and hopes to erase that disappointment this season.
“That loss motivates me,” he said. “Two years in a row, we let Pinkerton come to our house and beat us in the playoffs. That’s not acceptable.
“It’s a dream for me to be doing this. I want to do whatever I can to help make this team successful. We have a lot of talent coming back and younger guys stepping up. I feel like we have what it takes to be a standout team.”
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
