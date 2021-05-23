||||
Astros rise above
Articles
- Teen charged in Lawrence murder has pending cases
- Police: Bradford stabbing started as drug deal
- Haverhill man, North Andover woman arrested in stabbing that shocks Bradford neighbors
- 'Lucky to be alive' Long-time local baseball and softball guru Dave Bettencourt reflects on heart attack
- Timberlane School Board shuts down in-person meeting over masking
- Woman charged with DWI in crash that injured off-duty Haverhill police officer running for mayor
- Haverhill man gets prison term for repeatedly assaulting women he was dating
- Teen charged with Lawrence murder
- Police: Haverhill neighborhood thrown into shock as male stabbed in street
- Andover Youth Services director fired
