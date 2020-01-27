Pinkerton senior Conor Seleny remembers why he decided to become a hurdler, back when he was a freshman out for the first time.
He had been a successful sprinter when he started running track as an eighth grader, placing first in the 200 meters at the middle school state meet. But when he looked around, he saw plenty prospective sprinters.
“I wanted to try something different, something where I could prove myself,” said Seleny.
And prove himself he has, in a big way. A dynamic one-two punch last year with teammate Adam Spencer, he won the 300 hurdles at the Meet of Champions with a time of 39.53 and was on the winning 4x100 relay team.
And, while the 55 hurdles is a bit short for him, he has built on his success this winter. He was 6th at the Dartmouth Relays in the 55 hurdles while also keying the winning 4x200 relay and anchoring the sprint medley relay that finished second.
Although known as a hurdler, Seleny is a valuable member of any relay through the 4x400 meters.
“Whatever the team needs to win, Conor will do it without question,” said Pinkerton coach Ian French, whose squad will vie for its third straight Division 1 crown this weekend. “He’s truly the kind of guy every coach wants on his team as one of his captains.”
As far as Seleny’s personal success, French credits him as being “the hardest working guy on the team. He shows up every day focused on getting better and doing whatever it takes to do it.
“He has absolutely maximized the talent he has to a level that I’ve seen very few guys manage.”
Obviously, Seleny has some natural speed. But if he had a philosophy, it would probably be “no shortcuts.” That would not only mean lots of training, but making use of whatever advice he can find.
“I’ve had a lot of practice and I’ve had a lot of help getting better,” said Seleny. “Coach (Carol) Quarles has helped me a lot and I can’t say enough about Adam (Spencer). He was always pushing me in practice and I needed something critiqued, he did it.”
Seleny will never forget Spencer’s contribution to his Meet of Champions title in the 300 hurdles last spring.
“I was behind him, in 3rd or 4th, and he started screaming at me to get going,” said Seleny. “That picked me up, pushed me. I don’t know if I would have won without him.”
Spencer is competing at UNH now, but Seleny has learned well and keeps working to lower his times while weighing his own future.
“I’m either going to run in college, somewhere that has a good track program, an ROTC program and an engineering program, or I’m going to join the army,” said Seleny. “I want to (ultimately) become a Ranger in the army — I want to do something physical. It’s just how am I going to get there.”
Whatever he chooses, you can bet that Seleny is not expecting any shortcuts.
Conor’s best
55 hurdles — 7.62
200 meters — 22.36
300 hurdles — 39.40
400 hurdles — 57.38
