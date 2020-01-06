LAWRENCE — It’s pretty much official now — Emily Downer is back.
Oh, the 6-foot Central Catholic senior was back last year after missing almost her entire sophomore season with a knee injury. But she wasn’t at full strength and wasn’t able to showcase all of her skills.
In Sunday’s 60-52 victory over Andover, Downer did showcase those skills, winding up with a team-high 16 points while adding 8 rebounds and 4 assists.
Those points included one 3-pointer, an offensive rebound putback and an array of nifty low post moves.
“Last year, I was just getting back into things and I didn’t feel comfortable,” said Downer. “Now, my knee feels completely fine and I feel like I have all my moves. I’m not worried (about the knee) at all and I feel like I’m really back in it.”
Downer also scored 14 points and had nine rebounds in Central’s last game and had a 20-point game earlier in the season.
“Emily had a good year last year but she’s a player with confidence now and she’s learned to finish (shots) and get the ball in the basket which she wasn’t able to do as well (last year),” said Central coach Casey Grange, whose club is now 5-1. “She’s reading the defense and we’re getting her the ball more, which we want to do.
“She really means so much for us. She’s the glue that keeps us together.”
Downer was at her best in the decisive third quarter. Leading 32-28 at halftime, the Raiders outscored the Warriors 18-6 in the frame with Downer scoring seven points.
Ahead 50-34 heading into the fourth quarter, Central easily withstood a mild Andover rally that featured four 3-pointers.
In addition to Downer, Claudia Porto had a pair of 3-pointers in the third frame for six of her 15 points. Nadeshka Bridgewater, who scored nine points, had three of her seven assists.
Also key for the Raiders was its pressing man-to-man defense, which was at its best in the first and third quarters, forcing six turnovers in each frame and helping account for the 20 and 18 points in those two quarters.
“Our defense creates our offense and we want to get points in the transition game,” said Grange.
For Andover, 6-2 freshman Anna Foley led the Warriors with 17 points but, under pressure from Downer, she had to work hard for her points and was often forced away from the basket. Overall, she was 7 for 17 from the floor with three 3-pointers.
Also for the Warriors, Brooke Hardock played a nice game and finished with 13 points and Shea Krekorian added 10. Marissa Kobelski had a rare 4-point play when she sank a desperation 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter.
Central Catholic 60, Andover 52
Andover (52): Krekorian 3-1-10, Kobelski 1-1-4, Hanscom 0-2-2, Shaw 3-0-6, Shirley 0-0-0, Hardock 5-0-13, Foley 7-0-17. Tota 19-4-52
Central Catholic (60): C.Porto 6-0-15, Bridgewater 3-3-9, Finney 2-1-6, J.Porto 1-0-2, Niles 4-0-8, Angluin 0-2-2, Downer 7-1-16, Scharneck 1-0-2. Totals 24-7-60
3-pointers: A — Krekorian 3, Kobelski, Hardock 3, Foley 3; CC — Porto 3, Finney, Downer
Andover (4-2): 14 14 6 18 — 52
Central Catholic (5-1): 20 12 18 10 — 60
