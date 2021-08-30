Timberlane’s Ethan Stewart has finally returned to the position where he feels most comfortable.
Sure, the senior filled in admirably at quarterback last fall due to an injury, leading the Owls on their deepest postseason run since 2001.
But, while he’s willing to do anything for his team, Stewart feels most at home as a receiver — in addition to his duties as an All-New Hampshire Division 1 South defensive back and kick returner.
“I would consider receiver more my position,” said Stewart. “It’s less stressful this year being back at receiver. I’m excited to be back at that spot. I love being a receiver.”
While he may no longer be throwing passes, the quad-captain does just about everything else for Timberlane, which is looking to build off an impressive 2020 season. The Owls finished 3-4 last fall, advancing to the Division 2 semifinals after moving back from Division 1
Timberlane kicks off its 2021 season on Friday, traveling to St. Thomas (7 p.m.)
“I’m extremely excited for the season to start,” said Stewart, who is also a top scholar and star volleyball and basketball player. “I think our team has a ton of potential and I’m excited to see our talent on the field.
“I feel like last season gave us a much needed confidence boost, that showed we can compete. Last year felt really good, to finally have some success, and we hope to continue on with that success.”
Continued success for the Owls will rely heavily on contributions from the 6-foot-1, 171-pound Stewart, one of New Hampshire’s most dangerous kick returners and a top cover cornerback.
“Ethan’s a natural athlete, but works hard during the offseason to continually improve his strength and speed,” said Timberlane head coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “He pays attention to detail on the practice field and has grown in his understanding of the game on both sides of the ball. With his speed, he’s always dangerous with the ball in his hands.”
Whether it was at QB or in the backfield as a receiver/wing back, Stewart showed his explosiveness last season.
Stewart finished 2020 with 321 rushing yards on 51 carries. He ran for 131 yards — including a 70-yard touchdown — in a win over Sanborn that snapped a 14-game losing streak for the Owls. He also ran for 104 yards on seven carries in a win over St. Thomas. He completed 21 of 51 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
One of his favorite opportunities to make plays is when he’s returning kicks and punts.
“I really enjoy returning kicks and punts because it gives me a chance to play in space and I consider that a strong point of my game,” he said. “And that 70-yard touchdown run against Sanborn last year was definitely one of my favorite plays I’ve had.”
Stewart also enjoys the challenge of locking down on the opponent’s top receiver as a cornerback.
“I’ve started on defense since my sophomore year, so playing defense almost comes naturally to me,” he said. “It feels like second nature at defensive back now. I had a tackle for a loss on third down in the first game of last year against Plymouth that is definitely up there with my favorites.”
Stewart now hopes to end his career with a bang,
“I think we all have one goal, to win a state championship,” he said. “I think we have a team that can do it, but that doesn’t come without hard work.”
STAR SCHOLAR, THREE-SPORT ATHLETE
Timberlane football standout Ethan Stewart is also a star in the classroom and on the court.
Stewart ranks No. 14 in his Owls senior class. He scored a 1,310 on the SATs, good for the 89th percentile, and earned the Springfield College Book Award and the Junior Scholar Award. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society and English Honor Society.
In the spring, he was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball as an outside hitter. He’s also a starting guard in basketball.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET; EMAIL: DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.