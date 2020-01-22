DERRY — There’s still a bit of fear that runs through Sofia Riccio’s mind whenever she lands from a jump, but she knows that, in time, she’ll be able to work through it.
After all, the Pinkerton senior has already overcome a lot just to be back on the court this winter.
Exactly a year and three days ago, Riccio came down awkwardly from a fast-break layup against Bishop Guertin and tore her ACL. Just like that, her season was over.
But through a grueling offseason of rest and rehab, Riccio made her return to the Astro lineup two weeks ago against Salem. She broke out with a 12-point performance in a win against Exeter last Friday, and helped facilitate a commanding 66-37 Pinkerton win over Keene Tuesday night.
It still isn’t quite all back, but it sure as heck feels good just to be back.
“It’s felt really good,” said Riccio, a tri-captain. “I was kind of nervous at first, but since I’ve been playing a few more games I’ve kind of eased into it more and feel more confident.
“It’s been hard because it’s like every minute I’m thinking ‘Oh my God, what if I fall again.’ It’s kind of been instinctual for me to hesitate. I don’t really think about it, but I kind of have an instinct to be more hesitant than normal. But I’ve been working on trying to break through that.”
Riccio was a valuable member of last year’s team, averaging 4.8 points per game before the injury.
“Watching ‘Sof’ come back on the court after all she went through, I think that built other girls’ confidence,” said coach Lani Buskey, who got to celebrate her birthday with a win Tuesday night. “They looked at her as motivation. She went off last game which was so good, because we were all waiting for it. She hasn’t lost her confidence, it’s just she has to get her quickness back.
“And it’s coming.”
Riccio’s return has just added to the great story Pinkerton (8-2, 6-1 NH) has been this winter.
Eagle-Tribune MVP Brooke Kane (20.3 ppg) and All-Star Madison Mahoney (12.3 ppg) provided the bulk of the leadership and scoring last year. But they’re both graduated.
The Astros had stalwart senior Jesse Ames to lean on, but there were big questions as to how much the underclassmen were going to improve.
But so far, the answer has been vastly.
Sophomore Avah Ingalls, who scored 18 of her game-high 22 points in the first half Tuesday to help the Astros build a 34-14 lead at the break, has made the biggest leap. Heading into the game, she was averaging a team-high 14.2 ppg.
But players like Alyssa DiMauro, Alli Ingalls, Casey Ames and Kristina Packowski have all grown into roles that have kept the Astros, well, rolling.
“I have to believe it’s our culture,” said Buskey. “We knew, as individuals, that we weren’t going to be able to do this. This was going to be a collaborative effort, and they’ve bought in. I have an energetic bench, I have effort role players and I have what’s growing to be five solid starters.”
So Riccio and the Astros will keep moving forward.
Thursday, however, will be their biggest test yet. They’ll travel to Nashua to take on the monster that has dominated Division 1 for the past five years ... undefeated and four-time defending champ Bishop Guertin.
And you can bet Riccio will be ready to change the narrative after what happened last time she suited up against BG.
“Yeah I’ve been looking forward to it,” said Riccio. “One of my best friends plays on BG, so it’s always cool to play against each other.
“It’ll be a good game, but it’ll be tough for us.”
Pinkerton 66, Keene 37
Keene (37): Elizabeth Dekeyrel 0-0-0, Tess Chamberlin 0-4-4, Elyza Mitchell 1-0-2, Aubrey Mitchell 4-0-8, Kaitlyn Lee Lemnah 3-4-11, Renee Jones 0-3-3, Adelyne Hayward 1-0-3, Maddison Miner 0-2-2, Gracey Wilkes 2-0-4. Totals 11-13-37
Pinkerton (66): Jesse Ames 3-4-10, Hailey Frost 2-0-4, Sofia Riccio 0-0-0, Allison Ingalls 3-0-7, Avah Ingalls 7-5-22, Kristina Packowski 2-4-8, Samantha Franks 1-0-2, Casey Ames 1-0-2, Hailey Frost 2-0-4, Abigail Marasco 2-0-5, Mya Landry 1-0-2. Totals 24-13-66
3-pointers: P — Av. Ingalls 3, Al. Ingalls, Marasco; K — Lemnah, Hayward
Keene (3-6): 8 6 12 11 — 37
Pinkerton (8-2, 6-1 NH):12 22 18 14 — 66
