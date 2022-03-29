BOSTON — The last time North Andover’s Colin Blackwell scored a goal wearing the No. 11 on his back was 11 years and eight days ago, when he captained the St. John’s Prep hockey team to its first ever Super 8 final.
Tuesday night on the very same TD Garden ice, Blackwell further endeared himself to his new National Hockey League home.
One day after his 29th birthday, Blackwell scored his first goal as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs as the visitors handled the Boston Bruins, 6-4.
“It’s been a little while since I’ve scored in this building,” Blackwell said with a smile afterwards. “I’m settling in here, getting comfortable. I felt like I had more to give, so to get going a little bit feels awesome.”
Coming just 5:09 into the first period, the tally was a prime example of what Blackwell hopes to bring to Toronto’s fourth line since coming over from the Seattle Kraken at the NHL trade deadline a little over a week ago. He buzzed into the offensive zone, made his way to the front of the net and chipped the puck from there to linemate Jason Spezza along the wall.
Spezza, one of the most prolific passers in NHL history with 630 assists, got it back to him for an easy tap in.
“He’s a legend in the game,” Blackwell said of Spezza. “He’s an awesome guy and he’s really good with the puck, so I hope my speed and tenacity can compliment the line really well.”
Blackwell and Spezza logged 19 shifts and 14:29 time on the ice (by far his most in four games in Toronto).
In addition to providing some spunk and energy in all three zones, Blackwell and Spezza got some power play time on the Leafs’ second unit and did their jobs well as Toronto reasserted itself in the race for home ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs by drubbing a red-hot Boston team.
“There was a lot of passion in the building,” Blackwell said. “It felt like we played on our toes all night. It was a fun, physical game.”
Incredibly, this was Toronto’s first visit to TD Garden since October of 2019.
Blackwell has skated for four NHL teams, going from Nashville to the New York Rangers to Seattle and now, he hopes, finding a home in Toronto. He’ll more than likely make his Stanley Cup playoff debut next month.
“The opportunity to be part of something special and compete for the Stanley Cup — that’s all you can ever ask for,” Blackwell said. “We’ve got a ton of firepower up front, the top two lines are just stacked, so the simplicity of my game can be that energy bug. I want to help out any way that I can.”
A few miles from Harvard’s campus, two former Crimson skaters in Blackwell and Alex Kerfoot helped bury the B’s Tuesday. Blackwell and the Leafs left Boston victorious, and looking at the Atlantic Division standings there’s a chance they’ll be back in Boston for a first round playoff series.
The Maple Leafs had their mojo going in a big way Tuesday night. Blackwell, skating just 40 minutes from where he grew up in North Andover, looked like he’d recaptured the mojo that made him one of the most valuable bottom six centers in the league during his time with the Rangers, too.
“They brought me in there to be myself. When I play like myself, good things can happen,” said Blackwell, who skated at center Tuesday and went 3-for-7 on faceoffs. “I think my energy can be contagious sometimes, so I try to bring that do the table and help do some damage.
“Whatever comes my way, just being a small part of something very big here is pretty exciting.”
