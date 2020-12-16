Cristian Kinsley just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
And so did Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball coach Darrin Stratton.
That combination should be a boon to the Knights, should the season go forward next month as planned.
It happened last year when Stratton was at Lawrence High recruiting the likes of Angel Herrera and Christian Moscat, both of whom are at Northern Essex now working out with the Knights.
“(Lawrence coach) Moose (Moore) said I should take a look at his assistant,” said Stratton.
His assistant was Kinsley, who was in limbo after spending a post-grad year at Bradford Christian in Haverhill. The year before that he had been a stalwart guard on one of the best Lawrence High teams of the last decade, a team that featured Eagle-Tribune Players of the Year Luis Reynoso and Juan Felix Rodriguez.
“(After Bradford Christian), I was planning on prep school or a (4-year) college, but it was too much money,” said Kinsley. “I really didn’t consider it (Northern Essex). I didn’t know much about it and I didn’t want to go to a two-year school.”
But after being approached by Stratton, Kinsley did a little research and had second thoughts.
“Everyone I talked to said it (Northern Essex) was a good program and he (Stratton) was a good coach,” said Kinsley. “And the more I thought about it, it was a good way to save money.”
So ultimately, Kinsley agreed to join the Knights, who include Moscat and Herrera, the latter of whom was set to attend Salem State before heading to Northern Essex.
Stratton couldn’t be more pleased.
“He really adds a lot,” said Stratton of Kinsley. “He’s a good shooter and he’s a monster on defense. At Lawrence, they put him on the other team’s best scorer every game.”
While Kinsley considers himself a strong shooter, he says that his greatest asset is his “ability to read and analyze” his opponent and react accordingly.
It’s likely that this ability was refined last year as an assistant to Moore, a time that Kinsley found invaluable.
“I learned a lot — it’s a whole different story from the other (coaching) side,” said Kinsley. “I’m a competitor and wanted to be on the court playing but helping out was good for me.”
Kinsley is back on the court now, sort of. Like other members of NECC, he’s been doing drills three days a week the last two months but, due to the pandemic, they’re spaced out and — so far — there has been no competitive action or anything resembling it.
“It’s a tragedy,” said Kinsley. “I just wish we could go five, six days a week and be playing real basketball. I feel real slow and we need to be playing.”
When and if that happens, Stratton believes he has the makings of an excellent team, with a collection of impressive guards that include Kinsley and a big guy in Lawrence’s 6-9 Franziel Reyes, who played at Lawrence, moved to Texas in high school and then returned.
“I really like this team and I hope we get to show it,” said Stratton, whose club is tentatively scheduled to open Jan. 27 at New Hampshire Tech.
If that happens, Stratton believes Kinsley will transition well and use Northern Essex — as so many players have in the past — as a positive stepping stone.
“He (Kinsley) can definitely play at the next level and I know he’s going to help us,” said Stratton.
