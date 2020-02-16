SALEM — Spencer Deane’s hockey career was over, he was sure of it.
The Salem High junior had not so much as skated in a year, and his goalie gear was collecting dust in the basement, many of it marked for the trash bin.
“I was done playing competitive hockey,” he said. “It was a tough decision, but I was finished. I was focused on school, and playing lacrosse. I was planning to get rid of most of my goalie pads, I just hadn’t gotten around to it yet.”
Little did Deane know, he and those pads would soon be dominating New Hampshire.
When the Salem High hockey team found itself without a varsity goalie heading into this winter, Blue Devil players began a campaign to convince Deane to return to the program, which he played for as a freshman.
After some soul-searching, Deane agreed to return to hockey, and the results have been brilliant.
The goaltender has started all 17 games for Salem this winter, delivering a stellar 1.69 goals-against average, four shutouts and .925 save percentage.
Behind his lead, the Blue Devils have raced to a 12-2-3 overall record, 10-1-3 in New Hampshire Division 1, good for second place in the division behind just Concord (12-1-0). That’s the Blue Devils’ best record since the 2016-17 seasons (15-4-2 overall).
“Honestly, if you told me in the fall that I’d be here, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Deane. “The plan was to be done with hockey, but plans change. It was a tough decision, but I’m loving playing hockey for Salem now.”
And the Blue Devils are thrilled to have him in net.
“Spencer’s return has been vital to our success,” said coach Mark McGinn. “He usually makes the first save, and plays all the angles extremely well. He and his family have been outstanding additions this year.”
LEAVING HOCKEY
A lifelong Salem resident, Deane had played hockey for as long as he could remember.
But, while playing for the Salem JV team as a freshman, Deane began to loose his spark for the sport.
“I think burnout factored in,” he said. “But I was also losing track of my other priorities. I was having trouble in school, and I thought dropping hockey would help me get ready for college. And I wanted to focus on lacrosse (as a varsity midfielder).”
In the fall of his sophomore year, he informed his Blue Devil teammates and coaches he would not be playing that winter.
“We always thought Spencer would challenge for a top spot (in 2018-19),” said McGinn. “So we were very surprised he didn’t play.”
THE COMEBACK
After an impressive tourney run last winter, Salem found itself in dire need of a varsity goalie heading into the 2019-20 season. So the Blue Devils set their focus on Deane.
One of the key voices in that movement was Eagle-Tribune All-Star forward and close friend Ryan Pappalardo.
“I told him how fun it was to make it to the (Division 1) semifinals last year,” said Pappalardo. “And I told him, if he played, we would be able to make it even further this year with him in net. I’m so happy he decided to come back. He has done a great job keeping us in games and stopping the pucks that need to be stopped.”
Deane was initially reluctant to return, but could not turn down his friends in need.
“I didn’t want to let them down,” he said. “It’s such a talented team, and it would have been a waste had they not had a goalie. I thought it would be worth it, and it definitely has been.
“It felt weird, getting back on skates. I was a little wobbly. I also had to get used to the big pads again. It took a few good skates until I started to feel natural again.”
Once the season start, Deane was fully on his game.
In Salem’s season-opener, Deane made 37 saves in a 2-1 victory over defending Division 1 state champion Bedford. He followed that with his first varsity shutout, blanking Manchester Memorial.
In 17 games, Deane has allowed more than two goals in a game just three times, and has limited opponents to one or no goals eight times. That includes a 22-save shutout of Londonderry and a 33-save gem against red-hot Trinity, who beat Salem in last year’s tournament.
Now, he hopes to stay hot with huge games against archrival Pinkerton, Windham and Bishop Guertin before heading into the postseason.
“For now, the goal is to win out for the rest of the regular season,” he said. “We have big ones coming up, so we need to step up against them. Then, hopefully, we can keep it going in the playoffs. I am loving being back playing hockey with this team.”
Among the greatest
Salem High goalie Spencer Deane’s goals-against average and shutouts this winter rank among the best in team history.
Here are the best statistical seasons for a Blue Devil netminder since the program began play in 1999-2000.
Name Season Gms. GAA Shutouts
*Mark Kuehn 2003-04 23 1.37 7
Sam MacDonald 2013-14 21 1.34 3
Spencer Deane 2019-20 17 1.69 4
Nick Phair 2011-12 12 1.86 1
Scott Crowther 2006-07 21 1.87 4
Robbie Liberatore 2007-08 21 1.93 3
Paddy Capsalis 2016-17 23 1.98 2
*— Won Division 1 state title
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.