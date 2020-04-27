It’s not surprising that Salem freshman Matteo Mustapha was a bit overlooked this year.
When you have five teammates with 50 or more wins, including New England champ Beau Dillon and New England placer Josh Ozoria, it’s tough to get noticed no matter how well you’re doing.
And Mustapha did remarkably well, compiling a 44-18 record while finishing second at 132 pounds at the Division 1 state meet. Those 44 wins set a Salem freshman record, surpassing by one the number for three-time New England champ Trevor Dearden and 2019 graduate Tristen Cabinta, who holds the school record for career wins.
When you win 44 matches and you’re in the company of Dearden and Cabinta, there can be little doubt that Mustapha was the most successful freshman in the area.
Surprisingly, although he won seven state titles wrestling for the Salem Bulldogs starting in the second grade, Mustapha did not have high expectations coming into his rookie high school season.
“I didn’t know what to expect — I just wanted to show my coaches something, what I could do,” he said.
Well, Mustapha showed the Salem coaches plenty, which is something head coach Nick Eddy was anticipating.
“I’ve been looking forward to the arrival of Matteo since I became head coach four years ago when Matteo was in 6th grade,” said Eddy, who lives down the street from Mustapha. “He’s talented, hard-working, and has been a polite, respectful kid since I’ve met him.
“As far as his talent is concerned, I think our staff knew going into this year that Matteo was going to be successful. But he performed beyond our expectations as a 14-year-old freshman.”
What Eddy could not have completely anticipated was the level of family support provided for his standout freshman. Not only were both parents at his matches, but often grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have very dedicated parents and families throughout my four years as head coach, but the Mustapha family takes the positive support to a whole new level,” said Eddy. “Matteo’s parents, Mike and Cory, are at every match. They go to everything.
“It doesn’t matter whether we are at home in Salem on a Wednesday night, or in Ridgefield (Conn.) or Springfield, for a weekend away, the Mustapha ‘entourage’ is decked out in Salem Blue Devil wrestling gear and high in numbers cheering on the entire team everywhere we go.
“I think that Matteo has a deep support system, with parents, grandparents, siblings, cousins, aunts/uncles, etc. always there to cheer him on, which is a big part of why he’s been successful at a young age.”
Mustapha, who also plays football for the Blue Devils as a running back and linebacker, certainly agrees.
“It’s definitely a big boost,” he said. “I know they’re all there and I hear them cheering for me.”
Mustapha gives extra credit to his dad, Michael, a former football and baseball player at Methuen High.
“He goes everywhere with me, even to the (offseason) workouts,” said Mustapha. “He’ll take me there and just stay until it’s over.”
Mustapha is hoping that the coronavirus shutdown ends soon so his father can get back to taking him to workouts, both at Smitty’s Barn in Kingston and Doughboy in Lowell. He’s looking forward to intense training for both wrestling and football.
“I’ll probably be working more on wrestling, but I’ll also be working on speed for football and trying to get bigger,” he said.
With determination like that, there is little chance that Mustapha will be overlooked next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.