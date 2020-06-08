As the weather has improved over the last few weeks, there has been some consolation for Haverhill High junior Connor Buscema.
He’s been able to set up his volleyball set in the backyard.
Cooped up inside during the coronavirus pandemic, Buscema was beside himself when the high school volleyball season was cancelled.
“That was extremely disappointing,” said Buscema, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last year. “This was supposed to be a big year for us. We had good players back and we’d been working hard for it. I was looking for this to be our best year in awhile.”
We’ll never know how good a season it might have been, of course. But now, Buscema can take out his frustration on his outdoor court.
“Now that the weather is good, we’ll be out there a lot,” said Buscema the week before last. “It feels good to play a little bit.”
Buscema has no shortage of talented players to — while using social distancing — play volleyball with.
In addition to his brother Devon, a freshman who likely would have been on the Hillies’ JV team this year, there is good friend Jackson DiFloures, who will share the captain duties with him next year, who is always willing to come over, as is Central Catholic’s Jack Roderick. He is one of Buscema’s teammates on the Mill City club team during the winter.
What’s more, Buscema’s girlfriend, Jada Burdier, is a standout on the Haverhill girls team and is already a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
With talent like that on hand, there can be some pretty darned good backyard competition. But that only slightly takes the sting out of the lost high school season. The Hillies had a strong and experienced senior class this year with Kevin Connors, Jon Vaillancourt and Pat Gosselin all three-year starters and Nick Dimatta a two-year starter.
“They’re all going to be tough to replace, especially Kevin Connors,” said Buscema.
Haverhill coach Vincent Pettis was definitely anticipating a strong season with Buscema playing a key role.
“We would have had experienced players at every position and felt like we would be in the hunt,” said Pettis. “As a two-year starter heading into junior year, we had very high expectations for Connor. He is a strong front and backcourt player that we will be looking to build around next season.”
Out of necessity, Buscema is now looking ahead to his senior year, starting with the soccer season. He will also be a captain for the Hillies in soccer and that sport, in addition to volleyball, will be uppermost in his mind during the summer.
“We’ll definitely have some captains practices (in soccer) this summer and I also want to get into some beach volleyball tournaments if I can,” he said.
Everything, of course, is contingent on the trajectory of coronavirus. For now, he’ll have to settle for and enjoy backyard volleyball.
Family affair
There would have been a family feel for Haverhill High volleyball this spring, and there will be one next year. Junior Connor Buscema and Jackson DiFloures, who will share the captain duties, both have younger bothers who are freshman volleyball players — Devon Buscema and Ryan DiFloures.
