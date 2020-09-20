Banning state tourneys difficult to understand

First, let’s get something straight.
I couldn’t be happier that, at this point, high school sports are nearly at full strength in both New Hampshire and — other than football, cheerleading, girls swimming and for Lawrence High — the Merrimack Valley Conference.
Athletic youngsters, those who love sports or even just recreation with friends, and students who benefit by a break from academics need the opportunity to compete, and I applaud those who are making it happen.
Yes, the start of the season was delayed, travel has been cut back, there are coronavirus safety restrictions in every sport and, in many cases, participants and fans are limited. But I’m OK with all of that as long as the games go on.
What I’m having a hard time understanding, at least in Massachusetts, is the termination of state tournaments.
I’m all for keeping athletes, coaches, officials and everyone else safe, but what purpose is served by not having a state tournament? If games are allowed for the regular season, why are state tournament games any different?
If the concern is about crowds, why not play the state tournament games without fans in relatively empty gyms or playing fields? There should be no difference between games in late September and early November.
What’s the big deal? Just about everything when it comes to a fulfilling season.
How many times in the preseason have coaches and players stated that their goal for the season is to qualify for the state tournament? It happens all the time and it’s certainly a reasonable objective.
For the elite teams, the goal is likely to make a deep run in the tournament and maybe even win it all.
Without the state tournament, what is there to shoot for? Yes, a winning record is nice and an undefeated season would be great, but that is not enough.
Even sub-.500 teams can feel the sting of no state tournament. Those on the bubble miss out on the extra late season motivation to keep doing their best.
And even less successful teams don’t have the opportunity to be a spoiler, have the chance to later claim “we beat the state champion” in the regular season, or even just say “we gave them all they could handle.”
At this point, New Hampshire is apparently proceeding with the state tournament and we can only hope it stays the course.
As for Massachusetts, it’s not too late to reverse course. Sure, it might be an added expense, but it’d be well worth it in the long run.
