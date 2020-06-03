Well, at least Jeff Williams will be saving a little gas money.
But that’s small consolation to the standout Kingston Night Owls pitcher, who has played a big role in the team’s four league championships since 2015.
The 25-year-old Williams, who lives in the tiny New Hampshire town of Gilsum, outside of Keene, has to commute more than two hours to reach the Night Owls’ home at Haverhill Stadium. That’s a four-hour round trip and longer if the Night Owls are playing on the road.
When Williams was in college at Lyndon State in Vermont and looking for a summer league to play in, his coach suggested the North Shore Baseball League. He filled out the paperwork and eventually made a connection with Night Owls manager and coach Paul Sartori.
“I contacted the Night Owls because they were the only team from New Hampshire and I figured they’d be close for me,” said Williams. “That part didn’t work out.”
But, other than the drive, which he’s made religiously in a trusty 2001 Toyota Tacoma that now has 211,000 miles on it, everything else has worked out nicely.
In five years with the Night Owls, Williams has a sparkling 25-5 record and an ERA of 2.00. What’s more, the bigger the game, the more effective he’s been. In the playoffs, he’s 11-1 and has been nearly invincible.
“Jeff is our money pitcher,” said Sartori, also the head coach at Haverhill High. “You want him available for all the important games. He always gives his teammates a chance for winning the game. Any success the Night Owls have had is directly related to Jeff’s accomplishments on the mound.”
With his success, Williams could certainly find a closer competitive team in a different league to play for, but he’s more than content to keep revving up his Tacoma.
“First of all, I really like the competition level — there’s a lot better competition in Massachusetts than New Hampshire,” said Williams. “The pitching is better, the hitters are better ... everything is better.
“Also, we always seem to have a good team. When I first got introduced to the Night Owls, I was surprised at how many quality college level players were on the team. And, most important, we always have a great group of guys.
“The last reason is coach Sartori. I’ve played for a lot of coaches but he’s the best one I’ve played for. He communicates with his players and he always stays positive. I can’t say enough about him.”
At this point, there is no guarantee that there will be a NSBL season, of course. The season is now scheduled to start June 21 with all sorts of guidelines and regulations. But even that is in doubt.
“I miss baseball a lot and it stinks that it might not start at all,” said Williams.
If there is no season in 2020, however, Williams is planning on returning in 2021.
“I don’t see the end (to playing) anytime soon as long as I can keep performing at a high level,” he said.
In other words, Williams will keep piling up the miles on that Toyota Tacoma and Sartori will continue to have his long distance ace on hand for big games.
Money pitcher
Following is Jeff Williams’ record on the mound since joining the Kingston Night Owls.
Year Season Playoffs ERA
*2019 2-1 1-0 2.22
*2018 4-1 4- 0 2.50
*2017 1-0 3-1 1.48
2016 4-2 0-0 2.69
*2015 3-0 3-0 1.11
Totals 14-4 11-1 2.00
* Night Owls were NSBL champs
