I admit, it was a loaded question during an interview at Fraser Field in Lynn.
I asked the happiest person I’ve ever interviewed, Andrew Selima, about his return to the baseball field.
The Andover resident and former St. John’s Prep star, believe it or not, got happier.
“Words can’t describe how I feel right now, one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” said the Holy Cross rising junior, with his ear-to-ear grin, before his Worcester Bravehearts game with the North Shore Navigators on Tuesday night.
“It was a tough three months trying to work on my game, many times alone,” said Selima. “My dad is throwing me tennis balls. And he’s 74. It’s nice to be back, with the guys, building chemistry.”
Baseball is back.
Or, to put it properly:
Baseball. Is. Back.
It was 78 degrees at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, which means it was a perfect day for baseball.
The Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL), one of the few summer college leagues in the country not to cancel its season — see Cape Cod League and New England Collegiate Baseball League (NEBCL) — made plans to find a way to play its season.
“The league decided, as a whole, that we could figure this out,” said Navigators general manager Derek January.
One stipulation for the players was they needed to figure out their own housing. In normal years, about 75 percent of the players have host families. That is why so many players are local players this summer.
A week in and, so far, all systems are a go.
“This was the first spring since I was five years old that I didn’t play baseball,” said Andover resident and Harvard University rising junior Logan Bravo.
“I’m so grateful,” said the 21-year-old Bravo, who originally had planned to play in the NECBL, which is considered a step below the Cape Cod League, before it was canceled. “A lot of people went through a lot of hoops to make this happen. I feel lucky to be here.”
Because of players like Bravo, as well as two of his teammates — Boston College stars Cody Morissette and Sal Frelick who had plans to play on the Cape — the FCBL’s talent pool is a level or two better than ever before.
North Andover’s Jake McElroy, who is headed to Holy Cross as a freshman this fall, is taking mental notes.
“The talent and competition here is amazing,” said McElroy of the Navs. “I’m learning a lot just watching guys.”
Former Andover High star pitcher Cedric Gillette, a rising junior at Merrimack College, said this experience, only a week old, is baseball nirvana.
“It is so great to play baseball and not having to worry about a paper or a big exam,” said Gillette. “Anybody that knows me knows I love sports. So I’m happy.”
Evan Christopulos, another among the four Andover residents on the Navs team, said facing live batters is so much better than facing a cement wall.
“I was beating balls up trying to find ways to throw,” said Christopulos. “I didn’t know if I’d be able to find a team and play. I reached out to a few and landed here. I couldn’t be happier.”
That pretty much sums it up.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com
Fans not allowed at FCBL games
It was not great news for the Futures Collegiate Baseball League on Monday when Governor Charlie Baker released Phase 3 of its re-opening in Massachusetts.
One of the many restrictions in the part of the plan relating to sports is spectators are not allowed for sports and activities played by individuals 18 years and older.
“We have gone through a lot to make this stadium (Fraser Field) safe,” said North Shore Navigators general manager Derek January. “We were very surprised by the Governor’s ruling. We can do this for our fans and do it safely. Our hope is that we can get fans back here soon.”
