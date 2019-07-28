There are baseball fans and then there are real baseball fans.
And then there’s 80-year-old Steve Hickey.
Hickey, a lifelong Haverhill resident who recently moved to Hampton, N.H., is a baseball fan on a higher level.
Just ask members of the Kingston Night Owls of the North Shore Baseball League, a team that Hickey has followed for several years and has adopted as his own.
Other than family members, there are not usually a ton of fans at NSBL games but, when it comes to the Night Owls, there is currently no one as loyal as Hickey. With few exceptions, he attends every home game and goes to away games as well. He even went to the league all-star game to root on the Night Owls.
It got to the point this year that head coach Paul Sartori put Hickey on his email list to inform him of any changes in the schedule.
The week before last, however, he missed his email in the aftermath of a thunderstorm. Then, when he went to Trinity Stadium for the scheduled game, he was the only one there because it had been postponed.
“I thought they could have played,” said an obviously disappointed Hickey. “It wasn’t that bad.”
Sartori wasn’t surprised that Hickey showed up despite the thunderstorm.
“He’s just incredible,” said Sartori, who has been coaching the Night Owls for 10 years. “He’s there for rain or cold or heat. Early in the season, you could only see his face he had so much clothing on to stay warm.
“At first, he was just this guy showing up at games and no one knew who he was. Everyone assumed he was with one of the players, but he wasn’t.
“Then he became known as Steve, and then he was Steve, the Night Owls’ No. 1 fan. He was at every one of our playoff games last year and this year he’s at every game.”
Well, not quite every game. Hickey, who retired from a job with the IRS in Andover in 1997, does have his priorities when it comes to baseball.
“The only time I can’t make it is if one of my grandsons are playing,” said Hickey, who has one grandson who plays Legion ball and another who plays Little League ball in West Newbury. “I don’t want to miss their games.”
More often than not, however, he can see his grandsons play and still take in the Night Owls, who have a lot of 8 p.m. starts. On a recent weekend day, he went to the NSBL All-Star game, a game in West Newbury and a night Legion game.
“I had two more games scheduled that day but I couldn’t fit them in,” said Hickey, who estimates that he’s been to thousands of games over the years.
Prior to his attachment to the Night Owls, Hickey used to attend the games of the Seacoast Monarchs of Portsmouth, the Salem Knights of Nashua and the Navigators of Lynn. He likes that the Night Owls are more local and, in general, he just likes the team.
“They play really good baseball and it’s as close to the minor leagues as you can get,” said Hickey, who usually wears a Night Owls’ hat given to him by the team. “Plus they’re a good bunch of guys.”
Hickey, truth be told, is a general sports fan. He’s always been an avid Bruins fan, likes all of the Boston teams, enjoys college football and is a subscriber to the NFL Network. But baseball is his favorite despite the fact that he didn’t play it much growing up other than just “sandlot ball.”
“I just love to watch the game and see good plays,” he said. “And there’s nothing better than getting out in the fresh air to watch.”
When he was younger, Hickey didn’t mind traveling to watch the very best baseball. He was part of a Red Sox season ticket plan and he traveled all over the country to the point that he has been to every major league ball park. Moreover, he’s been to “about 30 or 40” minor league parks.
“And I still plan on visiting some more, maybe in Ohio if I can get one of my grandsons to go with me,” said Hickey. “I don’t get around as well as I used to.”
With that in mind, one would think that Hickey would watch a lot of baseball on TV, but that’s not the case.
“I watch a little bit (of baseball) on TV if nothing else is on, but I’d rather be at a game,” he said. “There’s usually a game somewhere. I’ve been known to drive around, see a Little League game and stop and watch it.”
Given his druthers, though, Hickey would rather be at a Night Owls’ game as the team’s No. 1 fan.
********************************
Super baseball fan
To say that longtime Haverhill resident Steve Hickey enjoys watching baseball is an understatement. Over the years, Hickey has:
Been to every major league park, most recently to the new Stadium in Atlanta.
Been to an estimated 30-40 minor league parks.
Followed several American Legion teams over the years.
Followed the Kingston Night Owls the last few years, including away games this year.
Been a fan at thousands of games at all levels in his lifetime.
