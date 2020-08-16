Batting Around With ... Logan Bravo

The latest in our Q&A series getting to know the North Shore’s Futures League baseball team:
Player: Logan Bravo
Hometown: Andover
College: Harvard
What’s your favorite park to play in, and what makes that place special?
Fraser Field has to be up there. Along with many great memories and friends I’ve made at Fraser the past two seasons as a Navigator, I played there a few times at Austin Prep and we had a number of big playoff wins. I’ve also been lucky enough to play at Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium for a game each in high school, and again at Fenway in the Beanpot Tournament my freshman year. As a lifelong Red Sox fan, it was really a dream come true to play there.
If you could talk to anyone from any time in baseball, who would you want to chat with and what would you ask?
As a Red Sox fan, I was just old enough to remember the 2004 playoff run and World Series championship. That fall as a kindergartener, I wore my baseball pants and Johnny Damon jersey every single day to school. I would love to talk to Johnny Damon about the team’s playoff run and also what kind of shampoo he used.
What did/would you choose for your walk-up song, and is there any meaning behind it?
The walk-up song I’ve had for the Navigators both this year and last has been ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ by Foreigner. A teammate at school had this song for a few games, and it seemed to get a good response from the crowd. I was among those who liked it and without any other standout options, I picked it for last year. I don’t think it would be many guys’ first choice, but I’ve gotten compliments from some players in the league. There even was a little fan club last year who cheered for me simply because of the song. Due to the reception it got last year, I wasn’t given much choice to change it for this season, and it’s been fun using it again.
Who’s someone you really looked up to as a kid that you still admire?
Someone who I really admire outside of baseball is Elon Musk. He’s much more popular now, but I was always struck by his work ethic and pursuit of what he believed needed to be done in the world to create an exciting future. I enjoyed reading his biography and every interview of his I can get my hands on. His process and dedication to his work is truly inspiring.
What’s your major and/or favorite class in college?
I’m an Economics major. A recent class I enjoyed focused on Urban Planning, where we studied history and projects in the United States. We finished the semester with a research paper where I examined the history of why there isn’t a circular transit loop around Boston like so many other cities have. As someone who grew up in the Boston area, it was cool to get a more in-depth look at some of the city’s history.
– As told to Matt Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.