CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 6-ranked Boston College Eagles rolled past Merrimack, 6-2, on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum, sweeping the home-and-home series with the Warriors and giving Merrimack its third-straight defeat.
“Merrimack, despite their record, they’re scrappy,” said BC head coach Jerry York. “I thought the game last night could have gone either way. Tonight, I never felt comfortable. Even though we played well in the game. That’s typical Hockey East. If you get a sweep, you deserve it.”
“We made it way too easy for BC,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “That’s not the game we wanted it to be.
“Their speed is always a factor. We were prepared for it, but I thought we looked pretty heavy-legged and we looked awe struck of playing BC today. It’s a lot more difficult playing them in their building than it is playing them in our building.”
BC struck twice in the opening 11 minutes of the game off the sticks of superstar freshmen Matt Boldy and Alex Newhook (they’re both first-round picks from last summer’s NHL Draft).
The Warriors cut the deficit 6:40 into the second period when Tyler Drevitch carried the puck down the right-wing side and found Liam Walsh in front for the goal.
Under one minute later, the Eagles doubled their lead back; Merrimack challenged the goal — looking for an offsides after the puck was cleared to the top of the zone about 16 seconds before it crossed the goal-line — but after a review, the goal stood and the Eagles led 3-1.
“I wasn’t sure anything happened but we had one guy who was emphatic that the puck came out of the zone and went over the blue line,” Borek said. “It was just a devastating play. We had just gotten back in the game and we were playing well. You never carry the play at BC, but I thought the ice was evening out. ... It was such a big goal — it changed the momentum of the game — so we took a shot and hoped for the best.”
From there, BC found the net once more with 2:04 left in the second period and then scored again just 1:28 into the third period. BC added an empty-net goal with 4:13 left, while the Warriors had the extra attacker on the ice for a 6-on-4 advantage on a power play.
Regan Kimens would add a late goal for the Warriors — his 6th of the season — with 2:37 left in the game. Merrimack will travel to Providence next Friday night to take on the Friars.
Playoff Hopes All But Dashed
The Warriors now are left to scoreboard watch Saturday night’s Providence-Vermont game, where the Friars can eliminate the Warriors with a victory.
The Warriors are currently six points (three games) out of a playoff spot with three games to play. Merrimack trails Providence, Northeastern and UNH, however, they can’t catch Northeastern or UNH because the Huskies and Wildcats both own tie-breakers over the Warriors.
The only team Merrimack can technically catch is Providence, and it would require Merrimack winning out its last three games and Providence losing its final five games, including a two-game series with the Warriors next weekend.
Boston College 6, Merrimack 2
at Conte Forum
Merrimack College (7-21-3): 0-1-1—2
Boston College (19-8-1): 2-2-2—6
First Period: 1. BC Matt Bold 4 (Alex Newhook, Mitch Andres), ev, 4:28; 2. BC Alex Newhook 15 (Mike Hardman, Matt Boldy), ev, 10:50.
Second Period: 3. MC Liam Walsh 4 (Tyler Drevitch, Dominic Dockery), ev, 6:40; 4. BC Logan Hutsko 17 (unassisted), ev, 7:38; 5. BC Matt Boldy 5 (Alex Newhook), ev, 17:56.
Third Period: 6. BC Alex Newhook 16 (Michael Karow, Mike Hardman), ev, 1:28; 7. BC Julius Mattila 8 (unassisted), sh (en), 15:47; 6. MC Regan Kimens 6 (Tyler Drevitch, Hugo Esselin), pp, 17:33.
Shots: Merrimack 3-10-13—26; BC 10-7-4—21
Saves: MC Huhtamaa 8-5-2—15; BC Knight 3-9-12—24
Power Play: Merrimack 1 for 4; BC 0 for 2
Penalties: Merrimack 3-6:00; BC 5-10:00
