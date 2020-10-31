Yesterday I posted a column I wrote more than 14 years ago after watching “The Great” Travis Roy speak.
There was sadness that went with the story. He died the day before from complications due to his paralysis, which occurred 25 years ago in hockey game at Boston University.
But there was another message in that story, one we don’t really follow as much as we should – inspiration.
Travis never mailed it in at an appearance. When he spoke he opened up. Including the floodgates/tears. It was as if the accident had happened months ago.
It was the first time Travis had spoken to prisoners, whom I surmised had little in common with the former hockey star.
They were women a few months away from being transitioned to the real world, half of whom were minorities.
What was realized just a few minutes into Travis’ appearance was that he might as well have been talking to a youth hockey team.
The 25 women were family to him. And him to them.
It was a typical Travis Roy appearance. There were a lot of tears and a lot of laughs. He had a good sense of humor.
But in going back over the story, I added a post-script of other topics Travis touched upon, which I forgot about.
Two topics are worth noting : Respect and love.
On respect: "Most people say you have to earn respect. I disagree. I believe in giving people the utmost respect when you first see them. Over time, if they do bad things or their level or responsibility lessens, then they might lose it. The point is we have to appreciate our differences."
Could those words ever me more true than in 2020? Respect and appreciate our differences? What a novel concept.
On love: "I am lucky, because I got this from my parents. We should embellish love. Let others know around you. Before you hang up the phone say it. Have flowers on the table. And if you aren't comfortable saying it, give a big hug. Nothing says I love you better than a strong hug."
Wow. A hug. Simple advice, but yet so powerful.
In the original story I quoted a Lawrence woman, Kelly Estevez, who was 26 years old, with four children, a former addict and was about to earn her G.E.D. certificate.
"Right now I feel like I could climb a mountain,” she said. “Today, Travis gave my life a whole new meaning. I've had people speak to me, but never like this before. I can't believe his strength. ... Maybe this is what God always wanted him to do."
In going back over the story, I wanted to find Kelly to see if that day, hearing Travis, still resonated.
I tried for a few hours, unsuccessfully, before seeing a Facebook post that Kelly had passed away, in a hospital bed, in September of 2015 with her four children by her side.
A double-whammy.
I don’t know what the next decade or so was like in Kelly’s life but I assume it wasn’t easy. But being a mom again had to supersede any of those hurdles.
People have begun honoring Travis in a few ways.
The Boston University hockey team raised their sticks at practice. His father gave a tremendous, emotional tribute for Travis to a local news station. Many people have run old videos showing Travis at his inspirational best. And a lot of "hockey" people are leaving hockey sticks out on their porch, which is pretty cool.
I have an idea to honor his life and message.
Be kind to others. That’s it. Be kind for Travis.
