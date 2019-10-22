Beat Burt contest: Grandfather and grandson are both winnersF

Courtesy photoMethuen grandfather Richard Ruedigar, on right, shows off his "I Beat Burt" T-shirt with his grandson, Dan Dorman, on left. Dorman won his first T-shirt earlier this season. The duo play the contest every week.

Richard Ruedigar of Methuen says he will do anything for his 14-year-old grandson, Dan Dorman, of Lynnfield.

Anything.

Well, almost anything.

"Our family is in a very competitive fantasy football league and Dan has been trying all year to make a trade with me to get Patrick Mahomes," said Richard. "I've turned him down every time."

Football has been a bond for Richard and his grandson, who plays freshmen football at Lynnfield High. In fact, Richard got his grandson to start competing in the North of Boston Media Group's "I Beat Burt" Contest.

"For me, watching him compete over the years has been one of our biggest joys," said Richard, who also has introduced the weekly contest to his wife. "He also plays AAU baseball for Team Boston. His 10-11 year old Little League all-star team made it to the state tournament a few years ago. And he plays basketball, too. We're busy."

But Sundays are a big deal in the family and they get together sometimes to watch the Patriots. Richard's daughter Cindy is married to Bob Dorman. They have two other children, Cassie and Jesse.

"The funny thing is Dan hasn't called me about that trade for Mahomes since he's been hurt," said Richard.

Favorites finally win

Ten of the 13 games saw the favored team win this weekend. You'd think it would be an easy week?

Nope.

Easy is 10-3 or 11-2. We haven't sniffed that kind of week in a long time.

I had eight winners and, of course, missed all three games that came down to the final drive. But an 8-5 week is a move in the right direction.

All of the Week 7 T-shirt winners were within one point of the first tiebreaker, Patriots' point total (33), with three entries hitting it. The second tiebreaker, amount of correct selections, was also in play and all had at least 10 correct selections, too.

Week 7 winners

Noel Jerez of Lawrence

Bob Parker of Salem, N.H.

Lenny Small of Beverly

Steve Lemerise of Haverhill

Mark Penta of Haverhill

Robert Tine of Haverhill

Jonathan Hartman of Virginia Beach, Va.

Bob Brolin of Haverhill

Kathy Murphy of Hampstead, N.H.

James Capodilupo of Lawrence

 

