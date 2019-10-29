Beat Burt Contest: 4 perfect entries

That's more like it.
Home teams. Favorites. Some close games. A few upsets. And, 12 correct picks in 14 games.
It was a long time coming. But, as we've learned in the new NFL, good teams aren't good for long, and the same with bad teams.
One "trick" when it comes to picking NFL games is, when in doubt, pick the better quarterback. That "trick" has failed miserably for most of 2019.
Not in Week 8. There were nine games in which there was a decided edge at quarterback. The team with the better quarterback went 9-0.
Again, that is not the norm any more. There seems to be about 16 teams in the middle, from 5-3 to 3-5, that are all the same.
All I know is it took eight weeks to feel like I knew what I was doing.
Perfection pays off
It doesn't happen often, so when it does we try to reward entries.
While this Week 8 might be considered an "easy" week, we rarely see entries that get every game spot on. Well, we did.
There were four entries -- James Freeman of Salem, N.H., Ellen Carter of North Andover, Dick Forgione of Atkinson, N.H. and Carl Clarke of Salem, N.H. -- that went 14-0. They all will receive "I Beat Burt" T-shirts no matter where they stood in the first tiebreaker (Patriots point total).
All of the winners this week had 13 correct picks and were within three points of the Patriots point total (27). The second tiebreaker (amount of correct picks) and third tiebreaker (random draw) were also used.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. Three extra go to those who were perfect.
Week 8 winners
Ellen Carter of North Andover
Dick Forgione of Atkinson, N.H.
Carl Clarke of Salem, N.H
James Freeman of Salem, N.H.
Zach Channen of Methuen
Frank Di Resta on Londonderry, N.H.
Al Longo of Salem, N.H.
Mitchell Heidler of East Hampstead, N.H.
Michael Davis of Salem, N.H.
Butch Tesoro of Sandown, N.H.
George Khoury of Salem, N.H.
Jill Hunkele of Atkinson, N.H.
Mike Groves of Hampton, N.H.
