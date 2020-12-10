Beat Burt: 'Virus' season continues

To the seven entries that picked the New York Giants to beat the Seattle Seahawks: Send me your lotto numbers for the next PowerBall.
That is seven out of 320 that correctly picked the Giants, with their backup quarterback, to beat one of the Super Bowl favorites, on their homefield.
Yup, 2020 isn't normal.
I had another pretty good week, with 10 correct picks out of 15 games. And that's picking a pretty good upset -- Detroit over Chicago,
Only 24 entries picked more winners.
To repeat myself, homefield advantage doesn't really matter with 10 road teams winning.
The favorites did win 10 of the 15 games, but only six of those favorites covered the spread. In fact, Minnesota, Las Vegas and Indianapolis were all very lucky at the end of their games as their foes imploded in the final minute.
As for the Week 13 winners, the first tiebreaker was needed and everyone that had the Patriots, which scored 45 points, scoring 26 points or more, will be receiving "I Beat Burt" T-shirts.
Please note that in Week 14, due to the fact the Patriots are playing on Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs point total will be used as the first tiebreaker. The Dolphins have a good defense, but the Chiefs are a machine, at least most weeks, on offense. That should be interesting.
Week 13 winners
Patricia M English of Haverhill
Thomas Guinee of North Andover
Dick DiBurro of Haverhill
Domenic Bellistri of East Hampstead, N.H.
Frank Raymond of Andover
Paul Tessier of Lawrence
Joan Toshach of Bradford
Pete Archibald of East Hampstead, N.H.
Sammy Richman of Danville, N.H.
Daniel Beauchesne of Salem, N.H.
