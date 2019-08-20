Belichick is going nowhere fast

FOXBORO -- It would’ve been too easy of a movie script, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady going out together.
Then five years later, making back-to-back Hall of Fame speeches in Canton, Ohio.
Nope.
Barring some unforeseen circumstance (see injury). Brady, who rarely gets injured, is going to play at least two more years, maybe three.
And as far as where Brady plays in Year 2 and Year 3, from today, is anybody’s guess.
Belichick, if all signs remain the same, appears to have another decade in him.
The point is Belichick and Brady, together, is unrivaled. Every other tandem – Bill Walsh-Joe Montana, Vince Lombardi-Bart Starr, Paul Brown-Otto Graham, Tom Landry-Roger Staubach, Chuck Noll-Terry Bradshaw – is in the discussion for second best.
But the path for Belichick and Brady appears to be on different tracks.
And if we’ve learned anything the last two or three years, through some victorious yet difficult times, Belichick is in this for the long haul.
Do you think Brady’s contract guarantee would be an issue – Brady wanted three years and Belichick, we’re expecting, nixed that – if they were in this together, hand-in-hand?
The No. 1, 2 and 3 reasons given by most who decide (or others decide for them) it’s time to cash in their chips is family, poor results and lack of energy.
His family? His two sons, Brian and Stephen, are within shouting distance, near his side every day for 14 hours.
As for the passing him by, which was alleged about a decade ago ... LOL.
The Patriots, as crazy as this sounds, have never been better, winning two of three Super Bowls and three of the last five.
And let’s be honest. Belichick, at 67 years old, looks and acts as if he’s in his prime.
Maybe the best example of Belichick’s brilliance might be the 2018 and 2019 drafts.
The Patriots appear to have eight players that could play big roles – from the 2019 draft, N’Keal Harry, Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich, Damien Harris and Jarrett Stidham appear to be players; from 2018, Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel and Ja’Whan Bentley.
And lest we forget his semi-annual heist from the undrafted pool of free agents. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the MVP of the summer so far.
Do you think Belichick is ready to do the six months in Nantucket and six months in Jupiter, Fla. yet?
Nope.
He has shown no signs of deviating from what he started his first season here in 2000.
He’s building a team. Winning with very few frills ... and building again.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
