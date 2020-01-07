SALEM — The Salem girls basketball team needed a spark.
Trailing border rival Windham 9-0 early in Tuesday night’s game, the Blue Devils were in danger of getting blown out of their own gym. But after a quick timeout, coach Ricky Oliver turned to his bench.
And it delivered.
First it was senior DayLee Rivera scoring two quick baskets and forcing a couple of turnovers with her hounding defense, then classmate Stella Hazelton drilled three first-half 3-pointers to get Salem right back in it. And when the final buzzer went off, the Blue Devil bench had outscored the Jaguars’ subs, 28-4, to help Salem earn a 59-52 win.
The sharpshooting Hazelton finished tied for the team-high with 12 points for Salem (7-2, 3-2 NH), Rivera added 8, Sydney Emerson chipped in 4 and Alison Beauchesne and Sarah Wall each converted layups off the bench.
“It’s really important because most other schools’ benches can’t score like that,” said Oliver. “Bench scoring to me is extremely important. And they worked hard. There were a lot of mistakes at the end, but those are the kids that don’t normally get to play in the pressure situations.”
Salem led by just two heading into the fourth quarter, but that’s when the starters came alive.
Talented freshman Olivia Murray — who came in averaging 15.9 points per game — was held scoreless through the first three quarters, but quickly nailed two quick jumpers and a three. And after a Jordyn Franzen trey following Murray’s seven-point spurt, the Blue Devils had a 47-38 lead with just under five minutes left.
Murray finished with 11 points, all in the fourth quarter.
“We know she’s going to have games like that,” said Oliver. “But kids have a tendency to reset themselves when you take them out of a game, and that’s what she does. She resets herself. She struggled, but I told her at halftime, ‘You have to come and play.’ And she did.”
Windham (5-3, 2-3 NH) made it a six-point deficit late in the fourth after a pair of Sarah Dempsey free throws, but couldn’t get any closer.
The Jaguars, who were aggressive driving to the basket all night, lived at the free throw line, hitting 25 free throws to only 10 field goals. The junior Dempsey continued her torrid season with 20 points on 15-of-16 shooting from the free throw line, and point guard Livi Tsetsilas (11 points) was relentless on both ends of the court.
“She’s going to run through a brick wall if I ask her too,” said Windham coach Anne Haky of Tsetsilas. “Effort with her and all of these kids is something I never have to talk about, which is nice. They work their butts off every day.”
Forward Carly Saif finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds for Salem, which hosts Pinkerton on Friday (6:30 p.m.), and Franzen chipped in 8 points.
Abby Husson (9 points, 5 boards) and freshman Bree Amari (5 points, 7 boards) both had fine games for Windham, which will host Bedford on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as well.
MILESTONE(S) WATCH
1,000 points
Salem senior Jordyn Franzen now sits at 865 career points.
200 wins
Coach Ricky Oliver now has 191 career wins in his coaching tenure in NH spanning from Nashua North to Salem.
Salem 59, Windham 52
Windham (52): Bree Amari 2-1-5, Abby Hughes 1-0-3, Livi Tsetsilas 2-6-11, Abby Husson 2-4-9, Sarah Dempsey 2-15-20, Hannah Smith 0-0-0, Evie Collins 1-1-3, Caroline Collins 0-1-1. Totals 10-28-52
Salem (59): Olivia Murray 5-0-11, Jordyn Franzen 3-0-8, Sarah Wall 1-0-2, Ariana Lakos 0-0-0, Carly Saif 4-4-12, Stella Hazelton 3-3-12, Sydney Emerson 2-0-4, DayLee Rivera 3-2-8, Alison Beauchesne 1-0-2, Vania Moniz 0-0-0, Aliyah Dominguez 0-0-0. Totals 22-9-59
3-pointers: SAL — Hazelton 3, Franzen 2, Murray; WIND — Hughes, Tsetsilas, Husson, Dempsey
Windham (5-3): 14 12 8 18 — 52
Salem (7-2): 11 17 8 23 — 59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.