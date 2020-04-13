LAWRENCE — It’s not easy being a football player at a school like Bentley.
There are long hours of practice and weightlifting. Then there are the demanding classes.
But Jacob Tamayo has made a career of overcoming obstacles and looks at this as just another obstacle to hurdle en route to a bright future.
“I’m very humbled by it,” said the Lawrence High senior. “It’s something I really want to make the most of. It’s going to require a lot of self-discipline. I think I have that.”
And Bentley believes he has the talent to play at the Division 2 level. Those around the MVC won’t disagree.
A two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, the 5-11, 171-pound quarterback led the area with 1,847 passing yards last fall and fired 14 TD passes, to give him 29 in his 2.5 years as a starter. Senior year he also ran for 542 yards and 7 TDs.
He’ll never forget his first start at quarterback.
“I was a receiver but I’d throw the ball in practice,” he recalled. “(To play QB) had always been my dream since middle school. Coach (Rhandy) Audate gave me a ride home one time. It was before my first start against North Andover. That practice he was just kicking my butt. He wanted me to be good. He explained that to me after. I was 15 and he gave me that confidence.”
That Friday night he showed he had the goods. Playing against a loaded Scarlet Knight team (they finished 9-2) led by Jake McElroy, Gabe DeSouza, Darren Watson, Mike Roche and others, Tamayo accounted himself well, throwing for 172 yards.
“I felt like I deserved to start, but I was only about 140 pounds,” said Tamayo. “It was a different speed and North Andover was so talented. But once I got the jitters out, I realized I could just play the game.”
Four weeks later, Tamayo was the star with two touchdown passes as the Lancers downed Medford 21-13 in OT to snap a 23-game losing streak.
By the end of that sophomore season, he had thrown for 864 yards and 6 TDs. And he did it with sprained ligaments in both ankles. Talk about Lawrence tough.
It was easy to see he was a ballplayer, but it’s not easy to win football games at Lawrence. Despite the individual success, he only won six games in those 2.5 seasons under center.
QUARTERBACKING 101
There is a lot in his background to give Tamayo confidence he can succeed at Bentley. First, there is being force-fed Quarterbacking 101 that sophomore season.
“In the moment, it was like a blur,” said Tamayo, who also considered Stonehill, Southern Connecticut, New Haven and URI.
“It was overwhelming learning the playbook in less than a week. And I had seven academic classes! It was the homework and learning the playbook and leading 17 and 18-year-olds.”
A lot of support at home has paid big dividends for the kid from Lawrence’s Far Side West housing project.
“I give it up to my mom, Dee Medrano,” said Tamayo, who turned 18 in late March. “She showed me there is more to life than what I grew up around. So many times I could have taken a different route.”
The inference being a route he would ultimately regret.
Tamayo added, “She taught me. Far Side West is grit and toughness. People I grew up with try to keep me away from (problems).”
A strong student who is taking two Advance Placement classes, he had options coming out of Oliver Middle School but had his heart on becoming a Lancer.
“Despite the record, it’s the bond I’ve built. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, honestly,” said Tamayo, who can squat an impressive 315 pounds. “In eighth grade, it was Central Catholic or the (academically rigorous) Abbott school at Lawrence. I’m glad I made the decision I did.”
CARING PRINCIPAL
When he gets to the Waltham university with the famous business curriculum, Tamayo knows he’ll have to get the job done in the classroom.
He said, “There is more to life than being an athlete. Being a good person translates to how you are in the field and classroom.”
Mom was always there and so was principal Stacey Ciprich, who prodded him to reach his considerable potential on and off the field.
“She often pulled me to the side,” said Jacob, who may switch positions at Bentley. “She’d bring me to her office, since sophomore year. I give it up to my principal.”
INSPIRED BY BROTHER
Jacob Tamayo had a terrific career for Lawrence. But what was the low point?
After several seconds, he responded, “Last year vs. Haverhill. My younger brother had got sick. We didn’t know what was wrong with him. It was our first win. That day we had found out his organ failed. I’d go to Boston every day after practice and wouldn’t get much sleep. I don’t know how he I did it.”
Thankfully, 7th grader Johan Tamayo is now doing well.
