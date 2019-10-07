Haverhill’s second field hockey win of the season, 3-0 over Lawrence back on Sept. 18, was a mixed bag for junior goalie Zoe Martin.
Martin was naturally thrilled with the victory, which was the Hillies’ second of the season after last year’s disheartening 0-19 campaign, but it came at a cost. She went the entire game without making a save.
Usually, Martin is peppered with shots, the majority of which she turns away. While most goalies average perhaps five or six saves per game, Martin averages 18-20. And rather than lament the barrage of shots she’s faced over the last two years, she thrives on it.
“I love it, the more (shots) the better,” said Martin. “It keeps me involved and I feel I can help out the team.
“It’s weird — everyone hates playing goalie, but I love it. I feel I can be really creative as a goalie. Like I can drop into a split and do so many different things to make the save.”
Martin started playing goalie as an eighth grader, joining a Haverhill team in which older sister Nicole was the varsity goalie. She started as a forward on the JV team, but that didn’t last long.
“I was a poor player, a very bad runner, so I begged the coach to let me play goalie,” said Martin. “He gave me a tryout and I’ve been a goalie ever since. I wouldn’t want to play another position.”
After her sister graduated and went on to Merrimack College as a backup goalie on the ice hockey team, Martin took over as the Hillies’ starter last year. And the shots and saves started mounting, several times reaching a stunning 30 or more on a team that only scored three goals all year and lost by an average score of 5-0.
Despite the game scores, Martin started earning a ton of respect for her inspired play. Through a total immersion in the position, she kept getting better and better. When not playing for the Hillies, she plays club field hockey for Prime Field Hockey out of Danvers.
“I pretty much play field hockey seven days a week,” said Martin. “On Sundays, I’ll go and, on a typical day, play eight games in a day. One time, playing in a U19 tournament, I played 22 games in two days. It was tiring, but I loved it.”
While playing field hockey year-round, Martin decided to join the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover hockey team last winter and the crew team in the spring.
“I do both because I think it will help me for field hockey,” said Martin, who is hoping to play Division 1 collegiate field hockey one day. “I joined crew to get stronger and improve my endurance. If you take a lot of shots in field hockey, you’re going back and forth and you can get really tired. You need endurance.”
Haverhill coach Emma Panto isn’t surprised by anything Martin does to improve her goaltending.
“It’s pretty much her whole life,” said Panto. “She is very committed. She plays hard and practices hard.”
IMPRESSES FOES
All of that focus has paid off. Anyone who has seen Haverhill play, comes away impressed with Martin.
“She is phenomenal,” said first-year Haverhill assistant Lisamarie DiOrio, who was a goalie herself at Wilmington. “After every game, a coach, a parent or a referee tells us how great she played.
“She has such great game sense. She seems to know what’s going to happen before it happens, she’s always moving and she’s like a coach on the field helping her teammates.”
One opposing coach who has been impressed is veteran Andover coach Mauren Noone, who certainly knows a talent when she sees one.
“Zoe played an outstanding game against us — having 32 shots on her, I saw a player who never gave up,” said Noone. “We also played Haverhill as part of the Ken Waldie Play Day and had a difficult time scoring on her.
“What is even more amazing is after playing her heart out, despite what the score is, she displays a great deal of sportsmanship. She is not only an incredible asset for her team but a role model for the players in the league.”
With the Hillies showing improvement this year, Martin has played a key role. She made some remarkable saves in a 2-1 win over Dracut and 28 saves in a 0-0 tie with Lowell.
‘‘The Lowell game was probably my best,” said Martin. “I felt really comfortable the whole game and made a couple of tough saves.
“I feel very good about the team this season. But I try to focus on doing what I can do. There are games we’ve lost 5-0 that I’ve felt satisfied with if I think I play well.”
