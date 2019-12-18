Best buds leading together: North Andover's Randall, West Newbury's Ott head talented St. John's Prep swim team

North Andover’s Palmer Randall and West Newbury’s Michael Ott have been best friends since they met as five years old at the Bradford Swim Club. This winter, they’ll team up as swim captains for a new-look St. John’s Prep squad.
The duo will certainly play a key role as the Eagles have a new leader, first-year head coach Jeff Fiore. Fiore was a former swimming star at St. John’s and the University of Tampa.
When longtime coach Tony Padvaiskas — who won 14 Division 1 state championships, 12 North Sectionals and 17 Catholic Conference titles (110-8 in dual meets) — retired at the end of last season, Fiore was eager and ready to take over for his mentor as both water polo and swim/dive coach.
That meant Fiore would need some help, as in captains.
Randall and Ott fit the role perfectly. Randall began swimming for Bradford Swim Club and now is at Phoenix Swim Club. Ott competes as a sprinter and in free-style and also captains the water polo and lacrosse teams.
“We always put a lot on our captains for leadership and setting the tone,” said Fiore. “It’s really funny they’ve known each other for such a long time and are such close friends. Michael is outgoing, outspoken and confident. He’s well equipped to handle any questions boys might have that they don’t want to ask me. Palmer is the same and such an accomplished swimmer that he leads by example. He’s a funny kid.”
Ott said two of the biggest supporters going back to their younger days are Palmer’s grandparents, Lee and Ann Randall, who come to almost all the meets.
“I collected coins and he’d give me one after meets. One of the best was a silver dollar with a woman’s face on it,” said Ott. “There would always be a little gift, some token for Palmer and his friends. That gave us a little extra edge.”
Lee Randall was employed by The Eagle-Tribune for years, and he would buy a bunch of newspapers to give to the kids and parents whenever articles about BSC were published and show up at the swim meets with laminated copies for everyone.
Ott said this year’s team wants to continue the tradition of excellence the Prep swim team has built over the years.
“In my four years there’s been three state titles,” he said. “Our goal is to improve our times and win the sectionals and state once again. We understand the tradition of the swim program at St. John’s, and having the pool on campus is an added boost.
“It’s great the kids can watch us from up above. Swimming is both an individual and team sport which is what I love most.”
Randall really appreciates the pool because before the Wellness Center opened practice was at 6 a.m.
“We used to be at the four lane pool at the Danvers YMCA,” he said. “Having it at the school now is great. I think we have a strong team and are going to have a really good season. We all want to win states again.”
Fiore scheduled the opening meet with Chelmsford, a school with a strong swim program that will give the Eagles a good test and point out what they need to work on.
“Last year at states Chelmsford was nipping at our heels,” said Fiore. “They always have one of the most competitive teams. I wanted to schedule a meet with them to better see where we’re at.”
