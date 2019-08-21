Flexibility is more than commonplace in soccer.
There have been plenty of instances in which a hard-working midfielder finds a home in defense, or an attack-minded midfielder settles on the wing or as a center-forward.
Katherine Marchesseault has tactical flexibility, but in this case, it’s not so commonplace.
The North Andover resident is both a goal-scoring forward for the Brooks girls soccer team, and an attack-thwarting center back for her club team, NEFC. It doesn’t matter where she’s playing, Marchesseault is going to make her mark.
“I don’t really even have a favorite position,” Marchesseault said. “It just kind of depends on the game and how it’s going.”
Employed as a striker for the majority of her time on the pitch, Marchesseault, a Northeastern commit entering her junior year at Brooks, only took a spot on the back line in a time of crisis.
One of Marchesseault’s teammates at a previous club, Aztec Soccer, tore her ACL three years ago. In a pinch, she stepped into the role and thrived. After switching to NEFC, Marchesseault again found herself moving to defense after an opening needed to be addressed.
“I was willing to jump into that position and it ended up working out really well,” Marchesseault said. “I love it now.”
Was it the easiest transition? Absolutely not. But, there were little nuggets of knowledge Marchesseault used from her experience as a forward — like having an idea of where an attacker would be going with the ball — aided in her progression.
The understanding she already possessed, mixed with tutelage from her fallen teammate, as well as coaches, helped the new defender learn the ropes pretty quickly.
“I kind of knew how to play but she basically showed me the ropes with positioning,” Marchesseault said. “If it wasn’t for them, I’d probably be terrible.”
As she’s perfected her craft at the back, Marchesseault has done so with a very strong NEFC team.
Last year, her NEFC Under-17 squad made it to the finals of a National Cup in Commerce City, Colo., but lost in penalty kicks. It was Marchesseault’s first time going to the tournament, and it left a sour taste in her mouth, even though she did convert her penalty in the shootout NEFC eventually lost.
When she returned to the tournament in July, Marchesseault and her teammates weren’t going to be denied. After easing through the tournament, NEFC reached the finals and again went to penalties. This time, against Sting Dallas ECRL, it went their way.
“(Going to penalties) was a flashback to last year and everyone kind of got sick to their stomach remembering the feeling of losing in that moment,” Marchesseault said. “But, that pushed everyone to make the penalties we made. Then winning was insane.”
Marchesseault again put away a spot kick in the shootout, this time helping her team to victory.
“Everyone was so emotional,” she said. “You work all year for that.”
Now, with two years left before she embarks on the next journey at Northeastern, where she committed last August, there’s still time to make an impact at Brooks.
Last year, Marchesseault was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-ISL honorable mention, scoring seven goals, good enough for second on the team. It was head coach Kerry Baldwin’s first season at the helm and Brooks improved from Marchesseault’s freshman year (3-12-2) to 5-9-2 last year.
The hope is that the upward trajectory continues.
“We’re just going to get better every season,” Marchesseault said. “We’re all really excited for this year.”
