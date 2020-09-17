CHICAGO — For a while there, it looked as if Big Ten football would produce only one score this fall: 11-3.
As in, 11 schools voted to postpone fall sports and three (Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa) dissented.
But after weeks of criticism and cajoling from the likes of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Iowa football parents, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and President Donald Trump, the Big Ten crossed the 1-yard line — as Trump alluded to in a tweet.
The conference announced its restart Wednesday, declaring a unanimous vote to start playing Oct. 23-24 with a slate of at least eight games in nine weeks and a conference title game Dec. 19.
The accelerated schedule accommodates Ohio State's desire to compete for a College Football Playoff berth and the wishes of TV executives who want to broadcast games of national significance.
"The priority has been health and safety, and it sounds like the questions that the presidents needed to be answered were answered," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said Tuesday.
The conference's statement says the Big Ten has "adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced, data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition."
A tweet from Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney reflected the angst players have felt since the summer as they dealt with all the uncertainties regarding school and football.
"Everyone only thinking about football," his tweet read. "The rumors y'all keep putting out is destroying our mental health. Just let them announce it please."
Of course many were swayed by the sight of games such as Duke-Notre Dame and Louisiana-Iowa State. If it was safe to play in South Bend, Ind., why not in West Lafayette? If football was allowed in Ames why not Iowa City?
The game will be without many of the conference's top players — unless those stars have not signed with an agent and wish to stay eligible.
The most prominent announced opt-outs: Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Purdue receiver/returner Rondale Moore, Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner and Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson.
Games will be played on campus, according to Yahoo Sports, and only family members will be allowed to attend games at the outset.
