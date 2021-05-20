For Pinkerton star Hunter Drouin, lacrosse wasn’t exactly love at first sight.
In fact, when he tried the sport for the first time as a child — he hated it.
“I started playing about 12 years ago and I surprisingly did not like lacrosse at all at first,” he said. “I stopped playing after the first day. But when I saw the shiny jerseys that the team got, I decided to play again.”
An affection for that jersey quickly turned into a passion for the high-scoring Drouin, as he grew into one of New Hampshire’s premier lacrosse players.
As a freshman and sophomore, Drouin helped lead Pinkerton to Division 1 state championships, netting four goals in the 2019 title games.
Now, after losing his shot at a three-peat last spring thanks to COVID-19 shutting down the season, Drouin has his eyes set on his third championship in three season.
“My goal for the rest of the season is simple, win another state title,” said Drouin, who will next play lacrosse at Division 1 Colgate. “I have a lot of confidence in our guys. We thought we had a good shot last season, and now we want to finish strong. I look forward to the postseason.”
If the Astros (9-3) are going to claim another title, Drouin will be at the center of that success.
Drouin has scored 43 goals (3.6 goals per game) this spring. He’s tallied at least five goals in five different games, including a season-high seven in a win over Concord.
In three varsity seasons, Drouin has netted 114 goals. He was fourth in the Eagle-Tribune area with 56 goals as a sophomore.
“In games where my shot is feeling good, I know that I can put up a lot of goals,” he said. “Shooting is the strongest part of my game, and when that is going for me, I’m a big offensive threat. Scoring those big goals is a huge adrenaline rush. There is nothing better than hearing the crowd explode after hitting a shot.”
BECOMING A STAR
Drouin admits he was intimidated when he first joined the varsity lineup for 12-time state champion Pinkerton as a freshman, joining his brother, fellow star Mason Drouin.
“Making the jump from youth to varsity lacrosse was definitely an adjustment,” he said. “I was very undersized my freshman year and had to find a way to use my quickness. When (then-senior star) Chris Valentine got hurt, I was thrown into the starting lineup.
“I knew I belonged in my first varsity start. We were facing Londonderry and I was very nervous. I ended the game with five points (3 goals, 2 assists). From then on I knew I could play at that level.”
Drouin became a go-to contributor as a sophomore. He scored four goals in the Division 1 quarterfinals, two in the semifinals and found the back of the net four times in the title game, one behind his brother for the game-high.
“Sophomore year I felt that I found my groove and was able to put up some big numbers,” he said. “The 2019 title game was the most memorable moment of my life. The energy in the stadium was electric. The fourth quarter of that game was the most tense 15 minutes of my lacrosse career. Celebrating the win was something I’ll never forget.
RETURNING FROM COVID
“I definitely feel that we had the pieces to win another title last year,” said Drouin. “Our team was stacked with guys like my brother and Nate Laliberte. It was very rough losing 2020.”
Without a season, Drouin took the time to refine his skills.
“I took the COVID shutdown as a time to sharpen all my tools,” he said. “I focused a lot on gaining muscle and developing my right hand. Those are two parts of my game that I felt I was lacking in the 2019 season. I lifted weights with my brother, and we used the turf field at Pinkerton to shoot and work on our speed/conditioning. As much as I hated the shutdown, I feel like I took my game to another level.”
“We want to win a championship this spring. That’s the only goal.”
BROTHERs’ DUAL PASSIONS
Current Pinkerton star Hunter Drouin and his brother, 2020 PA graduate Mason Drouin share a passion for lacrosse and hockey.
Mason was an Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star in 2019 (55 goals) and was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in hockey (27 combined goals). He now plays lacrosse at Bryant.
Hunter stars in lacrosse (114 career goals) and was an Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star this past winter (11 goals). He will play lacrosse at Colgate.
