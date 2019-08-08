LYNN — Trailing 2-0, the Kingston Night Owls scored all their runs in the fourth inning Thursday night to topple the North Shore Phillies 5-2 in the second game of the North Shore Baseball League semifinals.
Leading 2-0 in the best-of-5 series, the Night Owls could wrap things up today in Game 3 at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill at 8 p.m.
Tyler Johnson started the scoring for the Night Owls in the fourth with an RBI triple. He was followed by Christain Allaire with an RBI single and Kyle O’Neil with the second RBI triple of the inning. Brett Blackwell knocked in the final two runs with a double.
Sean Callahan started on the mound for the Night Owls and, after giving up two runs in the first, hurled five shutout innings. Ever reliable Jake Thibault of Methuen pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with one strikeout.
