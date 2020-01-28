Big night for Warriors, coach vs. FDU

NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College's women's team surged for a 62-51 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson Monday night and, by so doing, handed coach Monique LeBlanc her 121st victory with the Warriors.
That makes LeBlanc the winningest coach women's basketball coach in Merrimack College history. The previous record of 120 wins was set by Debbie Cogan who achieved the mark while coaching the Warriors from 1986-1999.
With the win, Merrimack improved to 12-7 overall and 5-3 in the NEC, FDU dropped to 4-4 in league play.
Tied up 28-28 at halftime, the Warriors gradually pulled away in the second half. Senior Denia Davis-Stewart had another big game with 19 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Kaylee Thomas from Central Catholic contributed with 10 points and three steals.
Also, freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare had another fine game with 11 points and consistent Kate Mager added 10 points.
