Big night from Grant-Mentis lifts Merrimack women's hockey

NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack women’s ice hockey team earned a non-conference win against Brown on Wednesday, taking a Mikyla Grant-Mentis hat trick to a 4-3 victory.
Merrimack (4-11-2) scored the opener of the night when Grant-Mentis followed a shot from the half boards and pushed in the rebound for her 13th goal of the season. Brown (1-8-0) pulled even in the first, but Merrimack took the lead in the final seconds of the period as Keisha DiCaire threw a long backhanded pass across the slot for Grant-Mentis’ second of the night.
The Warriors added a third on the power play by Courtney Maud, who worked to clear space down low and fired in a deflection of Grant-Mentis’ shot from the point early in the second. Brown brought the game close again with a goal just three minutes later, but Grant-Mentis earned her hat trick on the power play when she walked into the slot and whistled a rising shot that tucked under the crossbar.
Merrimack commanded the third period, outshooting the visitors 12-4 in the final 20 minutes.
The Warriors will host Holy Cross on Sunday at 2 p.m.
