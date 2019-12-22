SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. — Merrimack College men’s basketball fell to UC Santa Barbara 68-50 on Sunday.
The winners pulled away with a 27-5 run to end the first half, which turned a two-point lead into a 24-point advantage.
Senior Idris Joyner led Merrimack, scoring nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. Junior Khalief Crawford added seven points, including a 3-pointer.
Sunday’s game was Merrimack’s first in the state of California in 24 year (1995), and the program’s first-ever game against UC Santa Barbara. It was also the program’s first game against a Big West foe.
Crawford established new season highs in both points and field goals (three). The guard has played in four games since Nov. 22, after missing most of the season’s first month due to injury
Freshman Jordan Minor tied his season and career high with a game-best eight rebounds
Up next. Merrimack hosts Boston University on Sunday, for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
