NORTH ANDOVER – Moving athletics to Division 1 this fall was part of Merrimack College president Chris Hopey’s master plan for growing the school. Getting national exposure on the scroll at bottom of all the ESPN channels would help the cause.
When the Merrimack men’s basketball team stunned Big Ten’s Northwestern University, 71-61, before 5,041 fans in Evanston, Ill. two weeks ago they got more than a spot on the scroll.
The school not only got a mention from ESPN’s SportsCenter about the upset, but it got a praising tweet from Dick Vitale.
That, though, was not Merrimack’s first “shocking” foray as a Division 1 member.
Three days before that, the women’s basketball program stunned UMass Amherst, 79-64, in its first-ever game as a D1 program. It is the same UMass team currently on a three-game winning streak.
While those stories might be deemed remarkable, they are second fiddle to the early “rookie of the year” story at Merrimack, the men’s soccer team.
Coach Tony Martone, who has been at the school since 1982, and his squad not only won the Northeast Conference regular championship at 9-0, it outscored its opponents by a whopping 25-2.
It was 11-3-2 overall, including a 2-0-2 record over the Big Four in Boston — Northeastern (2-1), Boston University (3-0), Harvard (3-3) and Boston College (0-0).
There have been other less explosive highlights, like the football team’s two wins over Presbyterian University (24-21), which started football in 1913, and Delaware State (30-21), and close losses to Central Connecticut State (40-37), Lehigh (10-3) and Bryant (24-17).
“We believed a lot of our programs were in position to have some success in this transition,” said Merrimack Director of Athletics Jeremy Gibson.
“Did we expect this? No,” said Gibson. “What’s happened in just a few months has certainly gone beyond our expectations.”
Gibson was with the men’s basketball team for the Northwestern game.
“A few things stuck out,” recalled Gibson. “We fell behind 8-0. I’m there thinking, ‘Oh no, please get a basket. Please!’ Then we settle down, fight back and not only make it a game, but get the lead in the final [six minutes] and never trail again.
“What I recall most was the last five minutes were so quiet in the arena,” he said. “It was wonderful.”
KUDOS TO NE-10
Merrimack joined Division 1 with a little extra bounce in its step.
Merrimack men’s lacrosse won the Div. 2 national title, beating previously undefeated Limestone College, 16-8. It was the second straight year Merrimack had copped the honor and its third straight berth in the title game.
But like the men’s lacrosse team, Merrimack had won its second straight Presidents Cup Award as the Northeast-10’s top institution in terms of on-field success in every league-sponsored sport. Merrimack won four conference tournament titles and six teams earned NCAA Tournament berths.
“I believe the Northeast-10 prepared us for this,” said Merrimack women’s basketball coach Monique LeBlanc. “Every game was a dogfight. You had to earn every win. And each team had some very, very good players whom could be considered Division 1 athletes. Honestly, we were prepared for this.”
LeBlanc’s team followed up the shocking win over UMass, with two tough losses to Lehigh (72-68 in OT) and Dartmouth (57-52) before a big win over University of New Hampshire (64-54).
Having one of the New England college basketball’s top shot blockers and players, senior Denia Davis-Stewart, of Dorchester, has helped her cause.
The Merrimack men’s basketball team is relying on some veterans who may have arrived here as Div. 2 players, but are definitely making their mark at the next level in a short time.
Gallo, a Merrimack graduate, spent two seasons at Dartmouth and four more as the associate head coach at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh. Part of his recruitment here was apparently with Division 1 in the foreseeable future.
“We’re lucky we’re starting with three seniors who have won a lot of games,” Gallo said of former St. Anthony’s Prep teammates Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner.
“You can look at a guy like Juvaris [Hayes] right now and say ‘of course, he’s a Division 1 player.’ He just played his 100th college basketball game. I do like to think that the guys we recruited as Division 2 players are Division 1 players. They’re older now and have been around.”
GIBSON’S LEADERSHIP
Dana Skinner returned to his alma mater — Merrimack College — in August of 2018 as a consultant to the athletic director for the express purpose of helping the school’s transition to Div. 1 athletics.
He had experience. He was Director of Athletics at UMass Lowell for 31 years but, more important, he oversaw the school’s jump to Division 1 and America East in the fall of 2013.
Expectations at Lowell were realistic, he recalled. One program he expected to make a mini-splash early on was the women’s field hockey program, which had been to six consecutive Division 2 national championship games.
It finished 2-16.
The men’s soccer program, a perennial contender in the Northeast-10 in Division 2, didn’t fare much better at 3-14-1. Women’s soccer was 1-16-1. Women’s basketball finished at 5-23. Men’s basketball made the best first impression, going 10-18 and 8-8 in the conference.
“That first year in America East was pretty humbling, so why go through it twice?” said Skinner, who is a consultant to the director of athletics at Merrimack
“One of the keys I’ve learned is finding the right landing space and Merrimack did that with the Northeast Conference,” he noted. “It’s a perfect fit. It’s a place where they can advance football, whereas a lot of other conferences don’t offer football.”
Skinner has been impressed with Gibson’s work before and since he arrived on the North Andover campus.
“You also have to look at the coaches Jeremy (Gibson) has brought in here at Merrimack,” said Skinner. “Coaches are key to any transition. This isn’t just about finding better athletes, but retaining your core values. They’ve done it right at Merrimack.”
While the early successes and loud wins have been great, Gibson said even some of the programs that don’t have a great record, like women’s volleyball (0-16 in NEC) and women’s soccer (3-14-1), have made steps in the right direction.
“I was there for some volleyball games and we were competitive in a lot of those matches,” said Gibson. “Our women’s soccer team had a big win over Vermont (2-1). We are realistic. This is going to be a process.”
Gibson also brought some Division 1 history to Merrimack’s cause. The Andover resident spent 16 years in the Harvard University athletic offices. Now in his seventh year heading Merrimack’s athletic department, one of the reasons he took the position were the long-term goals of President Hopey.
“The campus has continually been growing before and since I’ve arrived here,” said Gibson. “We’ve worked hard on improving the facilities with the thought that some day we were hoping to move to Division 1. But the key for us is the people we have at Merrimack, including the coaches. This is a special place. Being competitive early on was and is very important.”
And winning isn’t half bad either.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
