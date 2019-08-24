Wabissa Bede has gone big-time, but he doesn’t act it.
He came home to North Andover in mid-August and one of the first things he did was a very Bede-esque gesture.
He gave “Bede” Virginia Tech game jerseys to four special people in his journey to the big-time.
He said, “It was the most influential four to get me here: my mom, Emma Lougbo; my AAU coaches Vin Pastore and Tom Nelson, and my North Andover High coach Paul Tanglis.”
Tanglis said, “We went out to lunch and laughed about how nervous he was in his first high school start as a sophomore against Lawrence. Now he plays at Duke and UNC. He’s still the same Bede, which says a lot. Just a really nice kid who is always humble.”
Pastore tweeted: “Just Bede being Bede and the reason everybody loves him.”
Nelson tweeted: “We cried, laughed and grinded together for him to reach a goal that most thought was unattainable. I couldn’t be happier for my gift and am proud of the man he’s become.”
SWEET 16 HOKIES
For a “football school” the Hokies have been on a roll, highlighted by last season’s run to the Sweet 16. The only other Va. Tech team to do that was the 1967 Elite 8 squad.
For big-time sports at big-time schools, that means one person cashes in ... the coach. Buzz Williams bolted for a 6-year, $24-million deal at Texas A&M.
So Bede was at a crossroads. “Should I stay or should I go now?” as The Clash once asked.
Bede entered the transfer portal on April 5 and confirmed on May 23 that he’d be back in Blacksburg for his junior season.
“I just thought it was the best option for me and my family,” said Bede.
“I fell in love with the campus and the people. It was pretty difficult. I took my time. I talked it over with Mom and Coach Tom (Nelson). I didn’t want to make a mistake. Virginia Tech was home.”
Was he close to leaving?
“I don’t like to talk about that,” said Bede, who averaged 26.5 points a game as a junior at North Andover before doing two years at Cushing Academy.
YOUNG BIG FAN
New Va. Tech coach Mike Young, who had been the head man at Wofford (S.C.) College for 17 years, recruited the former Eagle-Tribune MVP hard.
“That was a big thing,” noted Bede, who moved from Lowell to North Andover in sixth grade. “He sees I can help the program. I believed in what he was saying.”
Young wasn’t just saying it to his point guard.
He told Virginia sportswriters, “He’s going to have certainly an expanded role here. He worked really hard this spring from the time we got here. He’s an important piece for this coming year, so it’s significant news.
“We’re excited to have Wabissa back. He is the biggest, most physical, experienced guy we have back there. Anytime you can put a bulldog-type guy on the ball as a point guard, that kind of sets a tone for you.”
The new coach raved about his “infectious personality” and “leadership qualities that are essential to any team.”
Young concluded, “Wabissa’s been incredible.”
Bede was eighth in the ACC during conference play in steal rate (3.1 percent). But he didn’t put up big offensive numbers: 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists. But he feels he can be an effective scorer in addition to the high-level defensive and intangibles.
Bede said, “I just do what the team needed me to do. I always believe in my abilities. Whatever I can do to help the team win.”
DREAM SEASON
It was a dream season for the Hokies and a memorable one for Bede.
The powerful 6-foot-1, 195-pound point guard started 26 of the 35 games and his minutes skyrocketed from 8.3 a game as a freshman to 25.3 as a sophomore.
“It’s every kid’s dream to play at a high level,” said Bede, who’s heading back to school today. “March Madness you grow up watching. To play both years has been great. I’m blessed and very fortunate.”
Last year ended in heartache as Ahmed Hill missed a short alley-oop at the buzzer and Va. Tech fell to No. 1 Duke, 75-73, in the Sweet 16. Bede scored 10 points in that one.
Ever the good teammate, Bede quickly came to Hill’s defense.
“Any team I’m on, I’m taking Ahmed Hill,” he said. “He’s a great teammate. Without him, we’re not there.”
Bede’s philosophy is simple: “Just working hard every single day. I want to make another big jump, bigger role. Prove everybody wrong. That’s my philosophy. Since I got here everybody’s written me off. I wanted to let them know they were wrong and prove me right.”
He knew what it takes to get to this level. He’s one of three from his family to play Division 1 college basketball.
His cousin, Nirel Lougbo of North Andover and Tabor Academy, is an incoming freshman with the Marquette women’s program. An older cousin, 6-1 center Brittany Obi-Tabot from Watertown High, started two years at Fairfield.
Bede is also flourishing academically. He was one of four Hokies to make the 25-player All-ACC Academic basketball team. Players must have a 3.0 GPA for the semester and a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
“I was always an OK student,” said Bede, who took four classes this summer. “In college, I made it a goal to graduate with over a 3.0. I have a 3.2 GPA as a communications and sociology major.”
NOT THE FIRST
Wabissa Bede isn’t the first high-profile area Hokie.
Bryan Campbell of Salem (Va. Tech ‘92) entered as a walk-on but started three years on the defensive line for the Hokies.
ST. BEDE
More than once last winter, Virginia Tech fans referred to starting point guard Wabissa Bede as St. Bede.
Actually, there is a St. Bede in the Commonwealth.
Saint Bede’s Catholic Church is in Williamsburg, about 270 miles away from Blacksburg. The church just had Bede Night on Aug. 21.
