NORTH ANDOVER — Amelia Hanscom split two defenders at the top of the key, drove into the lane, then dished a pretty bounce pass to a cutting Brooke Hardock for an easy Andover bucket.
It was a rather un-freshman-like play coming from someone in her first varsity game.
And it arguably wasn’t even the best play an Andover rookie made during the team’s dominant 63-44 season-opening win over crosstown rival North Andover Friday night.
That distinction could go to 6-foot-2 forward and fellow starter Anna Foley, who, after earning her first six points with some polished low-post moves under the basket, stepped back and swished an 18-footer. Or maybe it could go to sixth-man Marissa Kobelski, who drained her first two 3s while getting fouled on the second one.
Point being, the Warriors seem to have quite the talented freshman class.
And after losing five seniors from last year’s Division 1 North semifinal roster — including Tribune Super-Teamer Gia Bramanti — last night was an encouraging sign for the season to come.
“Oh man, I was really nervous coming into this game,” said Hanscom. “I had a lot of butterflies. I didn’t really know what to expect, but once I got out there the adrenaline just kicked in and I started feeling pretty good.”
Hanscom, a 5-9 guard, finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Foley added 8 points and 5 boards, Kobelski had 6 points and the Warriors’ fourth freshman, Kathleen Yates, made a nice driving layup near the end of the game.
“They’ve had a great preseason,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “To make the transition from middle school into high school, on the basketball court, they’ve seamlessly sort of bought into kind of what we do as a program. Which is play hard, we defend, we rebound and we share the ball on offense.”
That was evident right from the tip.
Andover pressed right from the start, and a strong Foley offensive rebound and dish for a Hardock layup made it a 12-0 game before North Andover (1-1) called its first timeout. The lead never sunk below single digits after the initial run to start the game, as the Warriors cruised to a 40-20 lead at halftime.
Returning Tribune All-Star Tatum Shaw had 15 points to lead a balanced Andover offense. Hanscom (14), Hardock (9), Foley (8), Kobelski (6) and Shea Krekorian (6) all chipped in, as the Warriors were able to get everyone on the roster some minutes with the game in hand in the fourth quarter.
“I was pretty surprised,” said Hanscom on her team’s performance. “I mean, I know we’re a good team and I know they’re a good team, but we just came out ready to go. We had a lot of energy during warm-ups, and we’ve been preparing for this for so long.”
And while it was a tough night for the Knights, they did have 11 different scorers led by 8 points each from Norah Connors and freshman Jackie Rogers.
“(North Andover) is going to be able to shoot somebody out of the gym,” said Hibino. “They did it against Billerica. Once those shots fall, they’ll put a lot of stress on your defense.”
Andover 63, North Andover 44
Andover (63): Brooke Hardock 9, Anna Foley 8, Tatum Shaw 15, Amelia Hanscom 14, Shea Krekorian 6, Marissa Kobelski 6, Morgan Shirley 2, Paige Gillette 0, Yaribel Pena 0, Jacklyn Brussard 0, Tess Gobiel 1, Hailey Doherty 0, Kathleen Yates 2, Morgan Nusky 0. Totals 25-9-63
North Andover (44): Sara Mellody 2, Caitlin Panos 2, Hannah Martin 5, Norah Connors 8, Elle Dadiego 2, Hannah Whipple 5, Jackie Rogers 8, Katie Robie 2, Ella Flanagan 5, Katrina Garcia 4, Hannah Rogers 1, Solana Fahey 0, Emma Ventre 0. Totals 12-17-44
3-pointers: A — Kobelski 2, Krekorian, Shaw; NA — Connors, Whipple, J. Rogers
Andover (1-0): 22 18 12 11 — 63
North Andover (1-1): 10 10 6 18 — 44
