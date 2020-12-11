HAVERHILL -- The increase in positive COVID-19 tests in Haverhill and the schools forced the Haverhill School Committee to quickly address it on Thursday night.
All of Haverhill's schools would go remote until Jan. 19, 2021, more than five weeks from now.
Then a motion was made to discuss and vote on postponing school-sponsored activities, outside of the normal school day, such as Junior ROTC and athletics.
The vote was 6-1 in favor of the motion to postpone all activities, including school sports, except Saturday tutoring at Haverhill High.
It seems legitimate, right? Classes go remote so should everything else, right?
Not so fast. Or better yet ... no!
The only "no" vote was School Committeeman Richard Rosa, who stands by his vote in lieu of the recent virus numbers.
"I understand my colleagues position," said Rosa, a local lawyer. "These are tough decisions. It's not like there's a playbook for the pandemic. We need to work together to try get through this. And I understand everyone else's position, but ... "
Rosa believes that everything is already in place, whether the virus numbers are low or recently increased, like they have recently in Haverhill.
"There are two pieces to this. One, the MIAA (Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association) has a lot of protocols in place," said Rosa. "Our athletic director, Tom O'Brien, is closely following those guidelines doing whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe. I think we can do it, our students can play sports, because of the safety measures in place.
"The other piece is sports are important for our kids," said Rosa. "A lot of kids work hard to make sure they can play. They get the grades they need. They should play and can play in my opinion."
Rosa has some experience. His eldest son, Rich, was a Central Catholic senior last spring and missed the entire tennis season, due to the cancellation due to the virus.
While that was tough in the Rosa household -- Rich Jr. was a captain -- dad saw first-hand the importance of sports for our young people.
"My son also ran cross country in the fall," said Rosa. "His best two quarters in school were when he was playing sports. They're more busy and focused, knowing they have to get their work done. Human nature is to procrastinate if you have too much time on your hands. And we all know the benefits of exercise."
The other issues are students-athletes are required to practice for 10 days prior to the opening of the game schedule. If Jan. 19 doesn't change, then Haverhill High athletes won't be able to play games until Jan. 29. With the winter season ending on Feb. 22, that leaves about three weeks for games.
"It doesn't look good," said Haverhill's athletic director, Tom O'Brien. "It's something we will have to talk about."
The Haverhill School Committee isn't schedule to meet again until Jan. 14, 2021.
On Friday, Whittier Tech's superintendent announced that school, which competes in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, was cancelling all winter sports.
"I believe we could certainly make some adjustments," said Rosa. "Some schools will be doing remote learning and playing games. The MIAA allows it. I don't know why we couldn't."
