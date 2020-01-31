featured

Haverhill's McLaughlin wins to MVC titles Haverhill's Dan McLaughlin swam to victory in the 50 freestyle (22.30) and 100 backstroke (57.81) to lead all local competitors at the Merrimack Valley Conference swim Championship. Andover's Henry Campbell scored the other local victory, winning the 500 freestyle (5:02.98). Kenneth Siu added second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:51.17) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.30) for the Golden Warriors, who placed second as a team (367 points). Chelmsford won the team crown (516). Nicholas Ferrucci paced North Andover with a third in the 200 IM (2:11.96), while Central Catholic's Andrew Kelley was sixth in the same event (2:15.44). Garcia comes up clutch Kevin Garcia scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including nine in the crucial fourth quarter that saw Methuen turn a five-point deficit into a 58-51 victory over Dracut. Freshman Anesti Touma knocked down a crucial 3-pointer with two minutes left for the winners. Melo nets two Kyle Melo scored two goals and six teammates scored one goal each as Central Catholic rolled past Acton-Boxboro 8-2. Bumping up Sophomore Davidson Theosmy and first-year junior Alex Chhy bumped up two weight classes for pivotal wins as Lawrence clipped Greater Lawrence 48-24. North Andovertakes two Segev Moritz placed sixth overall (28.65) as North Andover skiing rolled past Manchester Essex (100-35) and Andover (110-25).