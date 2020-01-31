PLAISTOW, N.H. — It can be difficult finding confidence, being the third person off the bench in a seven-man rotation. But that has been Chris Billone’s lot for Windham through the season’s first half.
It was more of the same Thursday night, as the sophomore didn’t take his warmups off until the third Jaguar fouled out with 77 seconds remaining and trailing by two.
A mere 22 seconds later, Billone found himself alone on the wing about 21 feet from the hoop. Taking a pass from Matt Logue and shooting without hesitation, his 3-pointer found nothing but net with what proved to be the winning points in Windham’s 45-40 victory over Timberlane.
“I knew we were getting in foul trouble and knew I was going to probably get an opportunity at the end eventually, so I was kind of ready,” said Billone, who scored his first points since a six-point performance in a win over Trinity on Jan. 3. “When the opportunity comes, I’m ready. Sometimes, I get a little passive, but I guess I have to have more confidence in myself and shoot the ball when I’m open. I wasn’t really thinking. I was in the moment and just shot it. It’s pretty exciting.”
The clutch shot provided the Jaguars (6-5) a one-point lead, and Windham turned in four free throws down the stretch for the final score.
“For Billone to do what he did is unbelievable,” said Windham coach E.J. Perry, whose squad won only four games last year. “He hasn’t been on the floor, but he steps in and sticks a three. Those are the kind of guys I like.
“Now he’s shown he can get more minutes, and he’ll keep getting more minutes. The biggest thing he showed me tonight is he had the gumption to take the shot.”
It was the third time Windham has won by five points or fewer while winning six of its last eight games — with four of the victories coming on the road.
“It doesn’t happen very often when I’m coaching,” Perry said of winning with limited offense. “But we’re getting after it with defense. What I keep telling the guys is they have to relax. We’re missing 3’s that are wide open. We’re missing layups … But we’re just starting to hit a good stride.”
Thursday’s game had several turns, as Windham opened an eight-point lead late in the first only to watch Timberlane (4-7) roll off a 12-1 run and take an eight-point lead of its own midway through the second en route to a 26-23 halftime advantage.
The fourth quarter began with Timberlane holding a 34-32 edge, but a bucket by Logue and a three from Joey DaSilva with 5:38 left pushed Windham back into the lead, 37-34.
As they did earlier, however, the Owls responded with back-to-back field goals from Bob Olson and Kyle Ventola to take a one-point lead. Each team managed only one free throw apiece for more than three minutes until Billone’s winner.
Timberlane was once again led by Olson, who scored 14 of his game-high 18 in the first half, and Ventola, who had 10.
“I thought this might be a grind of a game if we played it the right way,” Timberlane coach Jeff Baumann said. “I think it was a physical battle and hard to get shots either way. We had some chances with looks late but they didn’t go.”
DaSilva, a Bishop Guertin transfer who was averaging a team-high 16.5 points, had 11 for Windham, while Westin Lippold grabbed 13 rebounds.
“Silva has meant everything,” Perry said. “We play BG (7-1) next Tuesday, so we’ll be ready to go and he won’t need to be motivated.”
Windham 45, Timberlane 40
Windham (45): Joey DaSilva 3 2-5 11, Luke Schramm 4 0-3 8, Rocky Heres 3 1-1 7, Riley Desmarais 0 3-6 3, Westin Lippold 1 2-4 4, Matt Logue 2 0-0 5, Cole Peterson 2 0-0 4, Chris Billone 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 8-19 45
Timberlane (40): Ross Cameron 2 2-2 7, Sean Chanakira 1 1-3 3, Michael Giangregorio 0 0-0 0, Bob Olson 8 2-6 18, Kyle Ventola 4 2-4 10, Luke Surprenant 1 0-0 2, Ethan Stewart 0 0-0 0, Ryan Boggiatto 0 0-1 0, Kelvin Carrion 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-16 40
3-pointers: Windham — DaSilva 3, Logue, Billone; Timberlane — Cameron
Windham (6-5): 6 20 6 13 — 45
Timberlane (4-7): 12 11 11 6 — 40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.