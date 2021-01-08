Chip Kitchen is happier than normal during these tough times.
The married father of four will see his last child, Patrick, graduate from Vermont University in the spring.
But there is something else brewing. In fact, it’s been brewing for a few months now.
The Buffalo Bills are playing a very important football game in January. Make that the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.
Even better, according to Kitchen, Bill Belichick is either golfing in Jupiter, Florida, vacationing in Nantucket or is in the bowels of Gillette Stadium already on to 2021.
Kitchen is a native of upstate New York in Hilton, 10 miles outside of Rochester, and a lifelong Bills fan. And the Bills are playing the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow on Wild Card Weekend.
Kitchen’s children, all of whom grew up locally, adopted their dad’s passion for the Bills.
He had been to three of the four Super Bowls the Bills played in successive years from 1991 to 1994. In fact, the only one he missed was the third one, because his first child, Bridget, was only a few months old.
“My wife Patty put her foot down,” chuckled Kitchen. “I had been to two already. It was probably best I stay home. They ended up getting killed (52-17).”
Fast-forward 27 years and the Bills are back in the headlines.
For the last quarter-century, really the last 20 years, Kitchen has lived in the middle of the Patriots heartland – North Andover.
“Tom Brady is probably the greatest quarterback that ever lived. I’ll give him that,” said Kitchen. “But the guy I’ve always feared, the guy all Bills fans have always feared, is Bill Belichick. He’s just owned us.”
Kitchen is not only referring to the Patriots dominance of the Bills from 2001 and on, but the Bills first Super Bowl in the 1991 season. The wide-right ending against the New York Giants was among Belichick’s best work as a coordinator.
“I was at that game,” said Kitchen. “Belichick and the Giants' defense was amazing. We were the better team, but the Giants won. Typical.”
Kitchen arrived in the Merrimack Valley in 1980 as a freshman at Merrimack College, graduating in 1984. He didn’t really have issues with the Patriots for nearly 20 years asthe Bills over a six-plus year stretch from 1988 to 1994 won 12 of 13 against the Patriots.
Kitchen and his wife, Patty, were married in 1989 and moved to Philadelphia for his job with Sylvania. He had a chance transfer to the Boston area and they chose to live in North Andover in 1996, remembering the fondness for the area when they were college students.
That was also a big year for the Patriots, which made the Super Bowl. It was also where Belichick coached as an assistant for one year, culling a relationship with Pats owner Bob Kraft.
Belichick was hired by the Patriots in 2000 and began haunting Kitchen the year after for two decades.
“I started going to a lot of games when the Bills would come to Foxborough,” said Kitchen. “I’d wear my jacket and hat. It was tough. We were in a lot of games. But there would always be a play that would ruin it. You remember the Cam Newton fumble at the end of the game in Buffalo earlier this year? That’s what the Bills did against the Patriots.”
In 2003, when Belichick cut Lawyer Milloy, which led to the Bills signing him a few days later before the opener against the Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Kitchen drove to the game.
The Bills won 31-0. It was an incredible day for Bills fans, as well as for Milloy and Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe.
Unfortunately for Kitchen, the Patriots repaid the Bills in the season finale, 31-0, before winning a second Super Bowl. Oh yeah, Kitchen was at that game at Gillette Stadium.
“I’ve taken a lot of grief over the years, but I probably ask for it being such a loud Bills fan,” said Kitchen.
But then 2020 happened.
Brady and Belichick divorced and the Bills, on a gradual climb upward, became really good.
The highlight of the regular season, for the Kitchen family, was on Sat., Dec. 19, when they all went to Tony C’s Restaurant in Burlington to watch the Bills-Broncos.
The Bills blew out the Broncos, 48-19, to win its first AFC East title in, get this, 27 years. Kitchen’s daughter, Bridget, who resides in Jackson Hole, Wyoming was home with her other siblings.
“That’s where I go when I want to see the Bills. They know me over there,” said Kitchen. “Honestly, it was a day. We were all together and had a ball.”
A week later, on a Monday night, the Bills came to Gillette Stadium and slaughtered the Patriots. The first time they swept the Patriots and won the AFC East in 27 years.
“I have to admit this has been a great year,” said Kitchen. “It won’t be easy but I like our chances. I really do. The only guy and team that scares me aren’t playing any more. And that makes me happy.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.