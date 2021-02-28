Blackwell scores but Bruins roll

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon.
Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and earned his 299th NHL victory. Charlie Coyle scored twice and David Pastrnak added two assists as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid. Trent Frederic also scored for Boston.
Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves, but the Rangers fell for the second time in three games.
Colin Blackwell of North Andover scored for New York, spoiling Rask’s shutout bid at 10:47 of the third period. He now has five goals and three assists in 11 games this season.
“Even though I thought we played structurally sound, they took it to us and we didn’t match their effort 100 percent,” said Blackwell, who starred at St. John’s Prep and Harvard. “We didn’t quite get to the inside enough, take away the goalie’s eyes. The ice was tilted a lot.”
McAvoy hammered a one-timer to push the Bruins’ lead to 3-0 at 10:20 of the second period. Pastrnak and Brad Marchand assisted on the play.
The Bruins and Rangers have met four times in the month of February this season, all at MSG. The teams are scheduled to play four more times at TD Garden in Boston during this abbreviated 56-game season with revamped divisions because of COVID-19.
Coyle opened the scoring at 6:41 of the first period with a deft wrist shot from inside the left faceoff circle. Pastrnak’s leading pass allowed Coyle to enter the offensive zone with speed and get by Rangers rookie defenseman K’Andre Miller. McAvoy earned the secondary assist on the play.
“That’s Bruins hockey for us,” Coyle said. “You can see it every shift, guys doing their job, playing their role. That all plays into our identity and that’s huge. It’s fun to play that way, it’s fun to get this result.”
“We just didn’t match the effort they brought,” Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith said. “We knew they were going to come because of what has happened in the last two games and we didn’t respond as well as we should have. That’s something we have to address in the room.”
Coyle added a short-handed empty-net goal at 18:05 to seal the victory for the Bruins.
UP NEXT
Bruins host Washington on Wednesday (7 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.