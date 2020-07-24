During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from April 1987 on Ralph Wolfendale III.
Wolfendale’s first year of indoor track was as a senior and he stunned defending state champ Greg Duffy of Reading, the future University of Michigan star, in the 600-yard finals at the State Meet.
Mike Muldoon said: “This was my first of thousands of feature stories I’ve written for the Tribune. Suffice to say Ralph Wolfendale was a natural but I wasn’t!
“But it was a great story for a novice to stun a blue-chipper like Greg Duffy. There are nothing like championship genes and Ralph Wolfendale III certainly had championship genes.”
EAGLE-TRIBUNE, April 1987
Ralph Wolfendale III was almost a reserve for the Lawrence High basketball team this year.
Instead, he went out for indoor track and became the state champion in the 600-yard run and the holder of two school records.
In Lawrence, when your name is Ralph Wolfendale athletic greatness is expected.
Ralph’s grandfather, Ralph Sr., was a three-sport star at LHS in the early 1930s. At Fordham, he was one of the legendary “Seven Blocks of Granite” with Vince Lombardi. Wolfendale later played professional football with the Boston Shamrocks.
The city of Lawrence, in honor of his 40 years as an admired teacher and coach, named the high school gym after Wolfendale. He was Eagle-Tribune Sportsman of the Year in 1975.
Ralph’s father, Ralph Jr., was also a three-sport standout for Lawrence High, winning Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year honors in 1958. He was a high school All-American quarterback who played for Big 10 power Purdue.
Young Ralph played baseball his first two years of high school. On the advice of his grandfather, he went out for outdoor track his junior year. He competed in the quarter-mile and triple jump. He was Lawrence’s third-leading scorer.
This year, the 6-foot-1 guard decided to give up basketball for winter track. Ralph now calls it “the best move I ever made.”
The lanky speedster had an excellent season.
Ralph ran brilliantly at the State Meet at Harvard. Wolfendale qualified for the finals.
Most track aficionados felt his inexperience would be his downfall against Massachusetts’ best runners.
“I was real nervous before that race,” said Wolfendale. “I wondered if this was a freak thing. But once I was on the line, I let my talent take over.”
With 100 yards left, Ralph was neck and neck with defending state champ Greg Duffy of Reading. The gutty Lancer shocked Duffy by outkicking him to the finish line.
To be the best, you have to beat the best. Ralph Wolfendale with his school record 1:14.7 proved he was the best.
“I was so pumped up but I was dying those last 100 yards,” the honor student remarked. “I knew I had to gut it out though.”
The Central Connecticut-bound speed demon is off to a tremendous start in spring track. He has the fastest dual meet 400-yard time (50.9) and the leading triple jump in the MVC (42-7).
“Ralph has tremendous potential,” said Lancer track coach Ernie Perry. “He has nowhere to go but up.”
