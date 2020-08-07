During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from Aug. 30, 1992 on Andover’s big-time Marinaro brothers, Boston College’s Mike and Michigan’s Joe.
Mike Muldoon said: “It was hard not to root for the Marinaros, who were good guys and exceptional athletes. We don’t send too many players to bigtime football schools so it was historic to have two brothers do it and do it simultaneously.
“It was also pretty cool to speak with Tom Coughlin, pre the Super Bowl rings. You could tell he was a big fan of Mike’s.”
BC did make the big turnaround, falling to Tennessee on the Jan. 1 Hall of Fame Bowl. Michigan beat Washington in the Rose Bowl.
Eagle-Tribune, Aug. 30, 1992:
ANDOVER — Joe Marinaro will go to a bowl game, that much we know.
He plays football at Michigan and Wolverine football players tend to spend the New Year’s holiday in Pasadena, California, butting heads with the Pac-10 champion in the Rose Bowl.
The big surprise is Mr. and Mrs Giuseppe Marinaro of 66 Bellevue Road may have to make room on the social calendar for another bowl game.
Boston College supporters are talking bowl game ... and not being laughed out of town for doing it.
One of the big reasons why is a stingy defense, anchored by senior tackle Mike Marinaro, Joe’s brother.
“Things are shaping up well. Hopefully it will be the best team since I’ve been there,” said Mike, whose Eagle teams have struggled.
“We have 18 returning starters. The defense should be stacked. The defense feels we can take it to anybody.”
The rarity of two brothers playing in bowl games hasn’t escaped the Marinaros.
“It would mean a lot,” said Mike, who graduated with a degree in marketing and will attend graduate school in the fall. “That would be awesome to be able to say two Marinaros are playing in bowls. There would be quite a sense of family pride.”
Joe, who sat out last year as a redshirt and has four years of eligibility remaining, concurs.
“There would be a lot of pride there,” said Joe, Mike’s 280-pound “little” brother. “To go to a bowl is a great experience. As for BC, that’s is all I’ve been hoping for.”
Mike has put his prodigious strength — he has bench pressed a team-high 430 pounds and leg pressed a school record 1,505 pounds — to good use as a three-year starter. He is a preseason second-team All-Big East pick.
“Mike’s ready to go,” said BC coach Tom Coughlin. “I expect a big year from him. Physically, he’s what you want. He’s very serious about the game of football.”
Meanwhile, Joe will have to earn his time. He’s fighting for the No. 2 spot at left and right offensive tackle. He also has the versatility to play guard.
The transition from high school superstar to freshman waiting his turn was trying.
“Physically, I can hang with everybody, no problem,” said Joe, an All-American at Andover High. “The hardest part was being on the sidelines, sometimes staying behind when they travelled. That makes you want it more.”
His expectations for the season?
“First, what I want to do is break into the lineup,” explained Joe. “I don’t have huge expectations. If there is an injury, I want to be the person they go to.”
Wolverine offensive line coach Mike DeBord projects Marinaro to make his presence felt on the line ... down the line.
“We feel he’ll be a good offensive lineman for us,” said DeBord. “We’re very high on him.”
MIKE MARINARO HOPES FOR NFL CHANCE
Mike Marinaro knows he will never be an All-Pro like Bruce Smith or Keith Millard.
He does think he could be a solid NFL player like the Patriots’ Tim Goad or others of his ilk.
The Boston College senior said, “When you look at NFL players, some are phenomenal, like Smith and Millard. They have speed, strength, tenacity. But I know I stack up with the other guys. I know there are guys in the NFL I’ve competed against and done well against.”
His physical attributes warrant consideration.
At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds (he’s been as much as 285 pounds), he would be about average size.
His strength (430 pound bench press, over 600-pound squat) is above average to very good. His speed (5.0 to 5.1 in the 40-yard dash) slightly below average.
“I’m not saying I’ll make it, I’m just looking for a shot,” said Marinaro, whose second cousin, actor Ed Marinaro, was a halfback in the NFL.
“I’ll make the most of it. I hope my play this year merits getting drafted or being signed as a free agent.
“If I get my foot in the door, I’ll fight like heck. I have a bachelor’s degree and I’ll have my master’s. A BC degree means a lot. I’ll make out if the NFL or another league doesn’t work out. It would be hard, but it wouldn’t be the end of the world.”
Boston College coach Tom Coughlin, a former assistant with the Packer and Giants, is on record as saying he thinks Marinaro could make an NFL roster.
And only rarely does Coughlin compliment his players.
The BC coach says Marinaro may be more suited to the offensive line in the pro ranks.
