During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from Aug. 2, 2014 on our Max Bishop Award winner as the area’s top 3-sport athlete.
Most saw Central’s D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie as a chiseled, superstar, state champion running back. But he was always fueled by the not too distant memories of the “winless fat lineman.”
MIKE MULDOON SAID: “It’s the classic story: ‘Bleep them, I’ll show ‘em.’ D’Andre did show them. I always found it very cool that he stayed loyal to UNH, turning down a later offer from BC. You don’t see loyalty like that often.
“And he, of course, had a great career at UNH: 125 career tackles, two-time Academic All-Conference, senior captain, made NCAAs all four years.”
August 2, 2014 Eagle-Tribune:
The game was played at Gillette Stadium and the run — make that The Run — was right out of NFL Films.
Central Catholic senior D’Andre Drummond-Mayrie lowered his shoulder, churned his powerful thighs and turned on his track sprinter’s speed. The 5-11 3/4, 207-pound fullback elicited gasps from the disbelieving crowd as he ran over a helpless Xaverian defensive back en route to a 52-yard touchdown run (one of his three on the day) in the state Division 1 title game.
“It was a signature play,” said Raider coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “What’s funny, go back to his sophomore year and (bruising Andover All-Scholastic) Andy Coke ran over him at the goal line. Fast-forward two years and he’s the guy running over people. It’s like a timeline of how far he came.”
Few came as far as Drummond-Mayrie, the Max Bishop Award winner as the top male high school three-sport athlete in the 24-school Eagle-Tribune circulation area.
He described his youth football days in Lawrence like this: “I was a lineman and we lost every game. I was a fat kid on a lousy team.”
Basketball was his love and he didn’t even plan on playing high school football.
“I didn’t decide to play until three days before practice,” he recalled.
He was coaxed into it by his friend, Wesley Cuevas. Cuevas soon discovered high school football wasn’t for him but D’Andre, who chose Central over St. John’s Prep, fell in love with it.
Drummond-Mayrie made the 26-player Mass. High School Football Coaches All-State team and was ranked seventh by Rivals.com in the Massachusetts high school football (MIAA and prep schools) Class of 2014.
Based on the rankings, he’s one of UNH’s top recruits. Good enough that the Raider co-captain actually said no to Boston College.
“It (the scholarship offer) came after the Super Bowl,” said Adamopoulos. “They had something open late. Ninety-eight percent would have taken it.”
You wonder if 98 percent might be lowballing it, such is the glamour of big-time football and the ACC.
“That’s just another thing about his character,” said the coach.
Drummond-Mayrie, who made a verbal commitment to 1-AA power UNH in September, explained, “I knew where I wanted to be the next 4-5 years. I was so into UNH. I loved the coaches and the incoming freshmen and I didn’t want to be anywhere else.”
The punishing strong safety recruit certainly has the measurables that any college coach would love: size (5-11 3/4, 207 lbs.), proven track speed (14.85 in the 110 hurdles, 14th all-time in our area) and strength (placed third at All-States in discus at 152-6, and bench presses 300 pounds).
“He has kind of freakish size,” said Adamopoulos.
The coach compared his defensive back skills to former Central and Harvard star Niall Murphy’s, but DDM is about 35 pounds heavier.
Football/track coach Sully Grella convinced him to give track a try. Just like in football, after a rough start his talent and work ethic made him a star in winter and spring track.
“I didn’t want to do it,” admitted Drummond-Mayrie. “I thought I’d hate it. I hated it until I won my first JV race. Then I loved it. I love winning.”
Many a high school football star is full of himself, but Central coaches say that’s not Drummond-Mayrie, who won the Garvey Award as the school’s top senior male athlete.
He was a promising basketball player who switched to winter and spring track after his freshman year and became a multi-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in track. There were no hard feelings, though, from Central basketball coach Rick Nault.
“As great an athlete he is, he’s a better kid,” said Nault after the state football title game at Gillette. “I don’t think you’ll find a person at Central who’ll disagree.”
“I love the kid. He’s one of the favorite I’ve ever coached,” said Adamopoulos, who has been at Central for 30 years, the last 17 as head coach. “He’s a special kid. He really is. He’s a gentleman. Very classy.”
Classy enough that he rolls with the punches on his often mangled name.
“The different names and ways people pronounce it, it’s funny,” said DDM, a graduate of the Robert Frost Middle School in Lawrence. “At the away games, sometimes there is a long pause. At Billerica, it was D’Andre Jumaine. At the Super Bowl, it was Drummond-Kyrie.”
But on and off the field, the name has become synonymous with a winner.
THE DAZZLING D’ANDRE
School: Central Catholic
Hometown: Lawrence
Size: 5-11 3/4, 207 lbs
Football future: Strong safety chose UNH over a full scholarship to BC
Football: 3-year starter; made Eagle-Tribune All-Star, All-Scholastic and Mass. Super 26 team; ranked No. 7 senior in state (MIAA and prep schools), scored 3 TDs in state title win at Gillette Stadium over Xaverian. This year rushed for 618 yards and 15 TDs with 81 tackles
Track: Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star; 14.85 in 110 hurdles (14th all-time in area), 152-6 in discus for third at All-States, scored 5,966 points in decathlon (13th all-time in area)
Football coach Chuck Adamopoulos: “He’s a special kid. He really is.”
