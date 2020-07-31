During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from Feb. 5, 1989 on Haverhill’s three-sport star Kate Abromovitch.
Mike Muldoon said: “I’d rank ‘Kate the Great’ among the top 5 area girls players I’ve covered in my 34 years at the newspaper. I was lucky to get some great quotes from Coach Kevin Woelfel and AD John Ottaviani. Kate lived up to the hype and is now in the Haverhill High and Fairfield University Halls of Fame. I should have mentioned in the story her dad, Hillie golf coach John Abromovitch, was a great Hillie athlete, too.”
..........
Eagle-Tribune, Feb 5, 1989:
HAVERHILL — It’s customary for members of championship teams to receive jackets.
That can be a problem for athletes like Haverhill’s Kate Abromovitch. The Hillie three-sport winning machine now has more jackets than Filene’s Basement.
Haverhill High Athletic Director John Ottaviani says, “In my 35 years following Haverhill sports, I haven’t seen a better all-around athlete at the school.”
To Kate, “loss” is a four-letter word. She lives on South Prospect Street in Bradford but spends most of her time in the winner’s circle.
Lettering in softball and basketball since her freshman year, she has been a standout in both since her sophomore year.
“I think the key to my success is dedication and motivation,” offered Abromovitch, considered by many the finest girls basketball player ever from this area.
Exemplifying this dedication and motivation was her summer hoop regimen. She attended three camps, played in a summer league, played AAU ball and still found time to set a Bay State games single-game scoring record with 31 points.
In her career, aided and abetted by numerous talented teammates, the Hillies have a combined regular season record of 69-6 (.920) in basketball and 52-7 in softball (.881).
As if that weren’t enough, the Eagle-Tribune’s 1988 Female Athlete of the Year is a talented golfer, too. She has been a reserve on the boys’ team which has gone 32-0 over the last two years.
Even more noteworthy has been Haverhill’s success in state tournament play. Last season, both the softball and hoop teams were state runners-up.
The year before, the basketball team won the state title and the softballers were Division 1 North semifinalists.
In Kate’s freshman year, the basketball team was eliminated in the North semis by Methuen, the eventual state champs. The softball team was also in the state tournament.
Whether it is alphabetically, academically or athletically the name Kate Abromovitch is near the top of the list. An honor student, Abromovitch’s individual accomplishments are numerous.
During Kate the Great’s Reign of Terror, she has been a conference hoop all-star as a sophomore and conference MVP and All-Scholastic as a junior.
A slick softball shortstop with a career average over .400, she was an MVC All-Star as a sophomore and an EMass. Division 1 All-Star last year.
The Hillies are 15-0 this season and the 5-foot-9 guard is off to a flying start. She scored 39 points against Chelmsford, which was preseason second-ranked in EMass, scored 25 points twice against a tough Andover club and was MVP of Haverhill’s Christmas Tourney.
“That first Chelmsford game was the best offensive game I’ve seen anybody, male or female, play in 25 years,” raved Haverhill’s fine coach Kevin Woelfel, the winner of 108 games in less than six seasons.
“She did absolutely everything and barely played in the fourth quarter.”
Last year she scored 12.5 points a game while only playing 47 percent of the time (15 minutes a game). She’s scoring 21 points a game this season.
The 17-year-old, two-year captain is being recruited by Division 1 schools like Providence, St. John’s, La Salle, Virginia Tech and Fairfield.
“I want to play Division 1 basketball,” said Abromovitch. “It’s my favorite sport and always has been. If that doesn’t work out, I’d probably go to Bentley or Merrimack. My goal now is to help us get a state championship.”
“Kate’s such a nice kid,” said Dr. John Callahan, a podiatrist in Haverhill. “Every year she comes in to get some treatment before the state tournament.”
In other words, when March Madness rolls around, Kate and the Hillies will put their best foot forward. Opposing coaches had better get the Abromo-Seltzer ready.
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.