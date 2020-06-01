BLAST FROM THE PAST: For North Andover's Doug Moulton, 40,000 served and still going strong

During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by a member of the sports staff. This was from Feb 17, 2008.Mike Muldoon said: “Everybody in town knew Doug Moulton. Everybody in town loved Doug Moulton. Usually I’d avoid a story on a trainer like the plague, but boy did he have great stories. Sure glad I caught up with him.”...
Feb. 17, 2008:NORTH ANDOVER — The 50-, 60-, 70-hour weeks would drain a much younger man. There is extraordinary pressure trying to get hotshot athletes or frail octogenarians back on their feet. And those blessed HMOs!
But you’ll hear nary a complaint from local physical therapist/trainer Doug Moulton. He loves every minute of it.
So, Doug, is it the best job in the world?
“I don’t have a job,” he shoots back.
Well, that’s when you know a guy loves his ... um ... profession.
When asked how many patients he has seen, he has a unique way of figuring that out.
“Uh, about 32,714,” he said, looking at the account number on his last patient’s medical chart at his North Andover clinic, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Specialists.
Then he added from the first few years when he had a different billing system and patients he treated at his other facilities (he has one in Tewksbury and used to have others in Londonderry and Haverhill) and settles on 40,000 patient visits. Of course the number of patients would be fewer, as most visit multiple times.
That’s an awful lot of sprained ankles, broken fingers, separated shoulders and blown-out knees for a teacher-coach.
Well, the former eight-time All-American swimmer at Springfield College originally planned to become a teacher-coach. Then the military came calling, and when he returned, his roommates were both studying to be physical therapists. Soon after, so was Moulton.
The Lynn native got his first job as a trainer at Boston University, where he attended grad school.
“I loved it,” said Moulton, 59, who has called North Andover home for the last 27 years. “I just didn’t make enough money. It was $18,000 a year. You couldn’t raise a family on that.”
He has plenty of great stories about his time on Commonwealth Avenue, though.
First there was this student trainer he showed the ropes to. One Ed Lacerte, the Central Catholic grad who is the longest-serving trainer in the history of the Boston Celtics.
Moulton recalled, “We used to call him Easy Eddy. He was smart but easy-going.”
Then there was a maniacal young coach, Rick Pitino, who also later joined the Celtics for a brief and painful period.
“He was intense. He was an incredibly hard worker,” said Moulton. “At times it was difficult. I don’t want to get into any issues with him, but he was hard to work with, he was so intense.”
He briefly was the trainer for the BU hockey team under Jack Parker, the Terriers’ Hall of Fame hockey coach.
“It was one game,” Moulton said with a laugh. “I think it was versus Yale and we lost. He said, ‘Stick to the hardwood floors (basketball).’ He was a great guy.”
After years of marathon work weeks, Moulton has eased up. He now only works occasionally as the North Andover High trainer.
One of the favorite athletes he’s treated in his 32 years in the business is Bill Buckner. He treated him after the infamous 1986 season when Buckner, who lived in Andover at the time, was the goat of the World Series.
“You talk about a hard worker,” began Moulton. “He had an ankle injury. That’s why he ran funny. That (the error) was never a topic of conversation. He had a purpose, to get ready for the following year. He kind of lit up the clinic (with his personality). I worked with him three to four hours a day. Then he’d go to Cedardale to lift and run two to three hours. He’d give me tickets anytime I wanted.”
Buckner’s toughness is the stuff of legend, but Moulton said the toughest he ever worked with may have been Von Hoehn, North Andover’s New England champion wrestler from the mid-’80s.
“Wrestlers were a tough breed, especially back then,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of tough kids, but if I had to pick one, it would probably be him.”
Another tough kid is his daughter, Alicia, 24, the second oldest of his four children. Recently Alicia, a former two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star gymnast for the Scarlet Knights, fought in the women’s division of the Lowell Golden Gloves.
Moulton’s wife, Teckla, a physical therapist who works in the North Andover clinic with him, couldn’t bear to watch.
That must have been tough for Dad to watch?
“To be honest, no,” he said matter-of-factly. “Alicia did fine.”
I guess he must have confidence that if his daughter gets battered and bruised, he’ll just do what he’s done 40,000 other times ... get her ready to go out there again.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Musings would like to wish a happy 23rd birthday to ex-area 800-meter record-holder Jess Flinn of Sandown, who now attends St. Louis University Law School. The Flying Flinn turns 23 on Saturday. And in the My-How-The-Years-Fly-By department, ex-Masconomet hoop phenom Breezy Stepherson of Haverhill turns 28 Saturday. It seems like only yesterday she was a 13-year-old seventh-grader playing at the old Boston Garden. ... Not to go all Rudy Martzke, but those ABC hoop telecasts with Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Mark Breen are fantastic. And the camera work is brilliant. ... Strange but true, Keene’s Amber Beam finished sixth on the balance beam at the state meet. ... Bob Almeida, who guided Wilmington football to a flashy 103-29-1 record with five Cape Ann League titles, has left the school to take over at Malden Catholic.
GIANT MISTAKE
Alec Baldwin is the narrator of NFL Films’ “Road to the Super Bowl” on Super Bowl XLII. John Facenda (aka “The Voice of God” for his baritone voice) must be rolling over in his grave.
Facenda will always be known for his oft-imitated trademark line “the frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field.” Baldwin’s trademark lines were directed against his poor 11-year-old daughter (“thoughtless little pig.”)
SLEEPING AT THE WHEEL
I was never bright enough to be an administrator at a school, but if I were, I most assuredly would insist my coaches call in games to the papers so athletes and their parents would get the satisfaction of seeing their names in print. It’s great for scrapbooks and looks great on your refrigerator.
BLUE-CHIPPERS TO MERRIMACK
Basketball fans won’t want to miss the first round of the Class A New England Prep School Tourney at Merrimack College on Wednesday, Feb. 27. Games will be at 2 , 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
At the 1999 tourney at Merrimack, there was a dizzying array of talent including Maine Central’s 1-2 punch of DerMarr Johnson and Caron Butler, who both made the NBA with Butler an All-Star this year.
BEWARE ANNOUNCERS
Major League Baseball broadcasters had better not slip up when the Cubs and outfielder Kosuke Fukudome are in town. That’s one name you don’t want to mispronounce. ... Another Cubs outfielder is All-Name Teamer Felix Pie. ... There must be a high school wrestler out there with an 0-279,382 record because everybody else seems to be 30-9 or better. ... Tommy Amaker was on cloud nine when his Harvard squad stunned Michigan on Dec. 1. Amaker, after all, had been sacked by the Wolverines the year before. But it’s been all downhill since for the Crimson hoopsters, who, heading into the weekend, were 2-12 since the upset.
