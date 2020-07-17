During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from Jan. 25, 2015 on Tom Palleschi, the former Phillips Academy basketball-baseball great from Haverhill.
EAGLE-TRIBUNE, January 25, 2015:
MEDFORD — The Celtics’ Reggie Lewis. Loyola Marymount All-American Hank Gathers. And just a year and a half ago, Bentley’s Joey Glynn.
Tufts forward Tom Palleschi could have been on that list of basketball players who died young due to heart ailments after collapsing on the court.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” said Palleschi.
“It” was a nearly fatal heart dissection his father Tom Sr. suffered in May of 2013. The family has heard the odds from 2-20 percent that Tom Sr. would survive. He has survived and is doing well. His health scare led to Tom Jr. and Tom Sr.’s brother to be tested.
It may have saved young Tom’s life. But the trade-off was the 6-8 1/2 240-pound star from Haverhill and Phillips Academy would have to give up the game he loved.
“It was me and my mom and we broke down,” he said. “The doctor left the room and I asked for a puppy.”
The puppy line cracked up Palleschi. It’s a far cry from the down times.
He was walking on eggshells. While he felt fine, doctors told him he had to keep his heart rate low. Otherwise his blood pressure could shoot up and he’d be at risk for aortic dissection which nearly claimed his father’s life.
He missed last season and struggled with the forced inactivity. He was a thoroughbred reduced to the slow walks of an old man. His concern wasn’t basketball, but just returning to a normal life.
“I was limited how much I could even walk up the stairs,” he explained. “It was really tough.”
But further tests and successful surgery last February fixed his enlarged and abnormally shaped heart. Doctors said, unlike his father and his Uncle Jim, he wasn’t susceptible to the dissected aorta.
After a year off, Tom has made a successful return to his previous All-Star form.
SIMILAR TO CELTICS
He’s heard the question numerous times, Why risk it? The first reader comment in a Boston Herald story on Palleschi in November said he was crazy that he could be the next Reggie Lewis, who died shooting hoops after an earlier fainting episode during a Celtics game.
Actually his condition was more similar to ex-Celtic Jeff Green, who returned to NBA play after heart surgery in January 2012.
“When I met with Jeff, I asked him what it was like,” said Palleschi. “He squashed a lot of nerves because he said it was fine.”
For a college student, the Lewis and Gathers stories may not resonate, those happened before most college kids were born. But for a Massachusetts-raised basketball star, the Joey Glynn case was very different.
“One of my friends was on the court when it happened and he told me about it,” said Palleschi. “You feel for him and the family. But God willing, nothing like that can happen to me.”
Palleschi was fortunate his heart valve was strong so he only need an aortic replacement.
LOVE AND RIBBING
The Tufts basketball team is close. Like a family, they live to bust chops.
Palleschi gleefully takes in the taunts while being interviewed and filmed at the old-fashioned Cousens Gymnasium.
With the happy go-lucky big man, nothing is off limits. Not the piano legs. Not the size 17 sneakers. Not the bushy chest hair. Not even the 8-inch scar on his chest from the 8-hour surgery at Mass. General. Even 27th-year coach Bob Sheldon rides him about his recently bricklaying from behind the arc.
“I thank God for my family and friends,” said Palleschi, who now wears No. 2 in honor of his second chance in life. “It hasn’t been nearly as difficult as I expected because I have had my family, friends, teammates and coaches here to help me.”
Sheldon said, “It’s great to have him back. We thought we lost him. We gave him a spot on our staff and he was coaching.”
In a heartwarming gesture, the Jumbos named him captain. And that was before they knew he’d be playing again.
“I was so honored,” he said.
Coach Sheldon downplayed the honor.
“He’s been a leader his whole life and he is a terrific leader,” he said. “They did it on their own and it wasn’t by 1-2 votes. It was almost unanimous.”
All the plaudits about young Tom’s toughness, leadership and easy-going nature make Dad duly proud.
“It’s very rare I brag on him, but he deserves all the credit he gets,” said Tom Sr., who added, “Tufts has been a great support system that maybe you wouldn’t see at other colleges.”
PALLESCHI TOUGH
Tom got his father’s size (Tom Sr. at 6-9 is about a half inch taller) and both his parents’ toughness.
Tom Sr. has had a much tougher road than his son with three surgeries in the last 20 months. But he is doing well when the original prognosis was grim.
The toughest in the family, though, is mom. During young Tom’s days as a brilliant young basketball and baseball player at Phillips Academy, Rose Palleschi was fighting a rare, aggressive cancer.
Tom still marvels how she’d hurriedly leave chemotherapy to watch his games while in horrible pain.
“We are very unlucky, but lucky at the same time,” Tom Jr. said of the family’s severe health battles. “I am so happy to still have them with me.”
Tom Sr. said, “It’s been like a rollercoaster. We’re on the good side now.”
MORE TO ACCOMPLISH
Coach Sheldon admits he still worries.
“When we first started practice, he got hit in the chest, and kind of went down,” recalled Sheldon. “I jerked a little bit.”
The panicky episodes are now few and far between. Now it’s just basketball. And Sheldon expects and often demands more.
“Eleven months ago, he couldn’t sit up in bed,” explained the coach. “I think he has a big ceiling. He isn’t quite back yet. There is a huge upside.”
The numbers for the sophomore are almost the exact same as two years ago when he was Rookie of the Year of the 11-team NESCAC conference.
Through Friday he was averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game for the 8-7 Jumbos.
But like any good coach, Sheldon doesn’t want his star player settling. Near-death experience or not.
To get his point across, Sheldon sometimes calls him Ed Palleschi. The meaning is obvious, he isn’t Tom Palleschi just yet.
TOM PALLESCHI JR. TIMELINE
May 2013: Father underwent emergency surgery for a dissected aorta
May 2013: Tom and his uncle had to be tested as the disorder is hereditary
August 2013: Further tests showed Tom’s aorta had grown, it was enlarged and abnormal shaped
Second semester 2014: Took the semester off for medical reasons
Feb. 13, 2014: Underwent surgery for enlarged aorta
June 2014: Begins playing again
Nov. 15, 2014: Scores 15 points and grabs 10 rebounds in first game back
