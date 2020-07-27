During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from May 31, 1990 on record-setting Methuen High track athletes Beth Pickles and Britta Pitochelli.
Mike Muldoon said: “Ranger athletes are known for their toughness. Pickles was coming off surgery but refused to take the season off. Pitochelli fought through the pain of losing her dad a year earlier. “Their records still stand 30 years later. Pickles was a hoop star at Merrimack and Pitochelli ended up at UNC-Charlotte, where she threw the discus 136-4, still No. 10 all-time in school history.”
......................
EAGLE-TRIBUNE, May 31, 1990
....................................
Neither the best competition in the Merrimack Valley nor the high school prom has been able to stop Methuen High track stars Beth Pickles and Britta Pitochelli.
At the Northern Area Meet, Pitochelli smashed her own school record in the discus by nearly 10 feet while Pickles, her close friend, once again heaved the shot put over 40 feet.
Having spent most of the night at the Methuen High prom, the sleepy seniors still managed to easily defeat the throwers from over 30 other schools in the 9:30 a.m. competition.
“Let’s just say we arrived at the Northern Area in one piece,” said Pitochelli with a laugh. “Ask anybody at Methuen, there is always a meet after the prom. Part of the idea of the prom is the meet after. Nobody would think of not doing it.”
Fully rested, they paced coach Fran Molesso’s squad to the Eastern Mass. Class B title last Saturday. Each again won by a comfortable margin as did Methuen’s outstanding javelin thrower Wendy Tamis.
Neither is satisfied though. Both girls have set their sights high for the near future: wins at the All-State Meet Saturday at Bridgewater and next Saturday at New Englands in Salem, N.H.
Pickles and Pitochelli, both three-time all-conference selections, have enjoyed similar success but have taken different routes to the top.
Pickles is a natural.
“It has to be natural,” said Pickles, who earlier in the season threw 42-8.5, seven feet further than anyone else in the area this spring. “I’ve worked at it, too. But the first time I ever threw it was over 30 feet.”
Notwithstanding “the natural” label, she is a fierce competitor. Anybody who doubted it, found that out in the first meet of the season.
After not practicing all spring due to arthroscopic knee surgery and ligament damage in her hand, she unleashed a throw of over 40 feet.
No pain, no gain.
Shotputters tend to be big. Many of the top ones weigh about 170 pounds. At 5-foot-11, 145 pounds, Pickles has the build of the basketball star that she is.
“Most of the time I show up and the other girls look at me and think, ‘She can’t be that special,’” said Pickles, one of the few in this area ever to break the 40-foot barrier.
“Most of it is strength. I’m not that quick in the circle. If I were, I could throw 45-46 feet.”
Pitochelli has never had it easy. Losing her father before her sophomore year, she has outworked people to rise to the top of the discus heap.
“Wanting to make my father proud makes me work even harder. That’s what I do and what I will continue to do,” said Pitochelli.
An avid weightlifter, Pitochelli and Tamis, her training partner, push each other to the limit in their 6-days-a-week lifting sessions.
Although still a tad shy of Tony Mandarich, Pitochelli can now bench press 125 pounds and do a full squat of 275 pounds.
Come fall, these two are heading south.
Pickles is heading about eight miles south to Merrimack College, where she has earned a full basketball scholarship. Pitochelli is heading about 1,000 miles further south to Clemson University in South Carolina, where she will continue to throw the discus.
But for now, Beth and Britta just want to be known as two of the most prom-inent tracksters in New England.
...
TWITTER: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.