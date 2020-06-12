During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was from Feb. 22, 2014, after the passing of legendary Andover High football coach, track coach and teacher Dick Collins.Michael Muldoon said: I remember telling a former Andover athlete that famous actor/football captain Mike Chiklis would never get back to me.
“For Dick Collins, damn right he will!”Sure enough, Chiklis was great and he spoke at length on the beloved coach.
I went to Andover but never had Coach Collins in class. But even running this story again, I’ve read it like four times. You just never want to let Dick Collins down....February 22, 2014 Eagle-Tribune: ANDOVER — If you played for Dick Collins, you could be almost anything.
You could be an NFL coach like John Perry of the Houston Texans. You could be BC football’s top scholar-athlete like Mike Marinaro and Jerry Stabile.
You could be one of the top administrators in the University of Michigan athletic department like Hunter Lochmann or one of the Maize and Blue’s top football players like former captain Joe Marinaro.
You could be one of the most respected sportswriters in the country like Gerry Ahern or one of the state’s top law enforcement officials like Tom Coffey.
You could be MVP of the Harvard-Yale game like Tim Perry or a championship coach in five different sports like his brother E.J. You could win a national basketball title like David Hixon.
You could be a state senator like Barry Finegold.
You could be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Michael Chiklis, a former Golden Warrior captain.
But it was never about being the best, it was about doing your best.
Collins died early Thursday morning at age 82.
An emotional Chiklis said in a phone interview last night, “I always speak of Coach Collins with reverence. When I heard the news, I cried. Those are the glory days of your life. I’m 50 and it still stays with you. He was one of the great men and teachers I’ve ever known.
”Ironically, I just played a football coach in a film (When The Game Stood Tall, which will be in theaters Aug. 22). There wasn’t a day on the film that I didn’t think about him and talk about him with the people on the set. I’m sorry he won’t be able to see the film with me, but I’m sure he’ll have a front row seat from heaven.”
John Perry, now the tight ends coach for Houston, stressed the start he got as an offensive coach under Collins.
In a phone call from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Perry said, “As a coach, I preach the same sort of lessons. It’s a standard of excellence. And his offense was ahead of its time. He was an innovator and it was cutting edge.”
Collins had a marvelous theme that inspired Golden Warriors to run through walls.
A gifted orator, the Phillips Andover (postgrad) and Dartmouth College graduate would tell the tale of 51.
It was an inspiring tale dedicated to a paralyzed Andover football player, Dan Ely, who wore 51.
”If the other guy throws (the shot put) 50 feet, you throw 51,” he’d say, his voice soaring to the spellbound teenagers.
It wasn’t about him or her failing, but you rising to the occasion, and for over 50 years, he helped athletes, students, citizens in Andover feel they could, they must, rise to the occasion.
The ex-Marine from Providence loved his country. If a student was being disrespectful during the pledge of allegiance, Collins’ booming voice could be heard throughout the high school telling him/her to respect that flag. He was legendary for losing keys, losing his glasses (often they were on his head!) and, above all else, insisting his athletes and students never quit.
He even wrote a book on it: “The Word Quit Does Not Exist”, which was published in 1998.
He was in numerous halls of fame for his football and track achievements and had the Andover High Field House named in his honor and The Eagle-Tribune named its football coach of the year in his honor. He went 220-138-14 from 1959-1995 at Andover and was National Track Coach of the Year in 1980.
At the Andover High Hall of Fame ceremony in 2008, a who’s who of legendary athletes were being inducted. But seemingly everyone spoke about the same thing, Coach Collins.
...
MEMORIES OF A LEGENDARY COACH AND EDUCATOR
Here are some memories shared by Andover athletes and colleagues through interviews and Facebook about the legendary coach and educator.
...
Joseph Smith, Andover ‘82: “For some of us in the Andover ABC program (for inner-city students to attend Andover), he was the only father we ever had. We honored and loved him. I bet he’s already running tryouts in Heaven!”
...
Amy Lander Annable, Andover ‘82: “He was the best coach and mentor. He is the teacher and coach I remember above all others. I am a teacher now, and tell my students stories about him and the amazing influence he had on me. He was fair and tough.”
...
Glenn Verrette, AHS Hall of Famer (’76): “There is so much to say about this man: the teacher, coach, community volunteer, family man. Coach had an incredible positive impact on thousands of young people in Andover. He meant so much to me. He was larger than life to me and I will never, ever forget what he taught me about football and life.”
...
Ken Maglio, replaced Collins as football coach: “Coach hired me in ‘71 as the freshman assistant. He made all his coaches better by giving us the tools and having expected perfection on our scouting opposing teams. He did not accept anything less than 100 percent. He was my mentor and recommended me for the head coaching job. After I got the position, he scouted every one of my games to show our tendencies. He lived his life as an honest, hard-working dedicated coach.”
...
Houston Texans coach John Perry, AHS ‘88: “I can still remember the Gus Connolly Award (in youth football) and telling my mom I was going to win it so he’d hand it to me. He was an iconic figure. Even as a 10-12 year-old you recognized that. You knew he was in the endzone. It was like Elvis was there.
“Senior year I had him for AP U.S. History. He was the same imposing figure and had the same expectations. You didn’t have to be an ‘A’ student or score a million touchdowns. You had to be the best you can be. He never made you feel like you disappointed him. He was a big part of my life.
“Whether its Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells or Jerry York at BC, a coach has to be organized and consistent. That’s what athletes respond to. That’s why he was so successful in track and football.”
...
Hollywood star Michael Chiklis, AHS ‘81: “I find myself giving lessons (in youth sports) that Dick taught us. Win with dignity, lose with dignity. He was a stickler about this. Play as a team. Win with class and lose with your head held high. I always speak of Dick Collins with absolute reverence.”
...
Marilyn Fitzgerald, AHS ‘60, legendary swim coach: “I was captain of the cheerleading team in the first class he had 1960. He ended up being one of my greatest cheerleaders. He and Jerry Silverman would show up at swim meets and cheer the kids on. He had my kids and grandkids in school. His granddaughter, Caroline Brosnan, is my captain-elect. I have nothing but phenomenal memories of him from 1959 to now. He was one of my biggest supporters.”
...
State Senator Barry Finegold, AHS ‘89: “Besides my parents and grandparents, I cannot think of another person who had as big of an impact on me. For so many of us that played for him, he took us as boys and made us into men. Dick had two quotes he repeated over and over. ‘The word quit does not exist’ and ‘No one can stop you from doing your best.’ He instilled those lessons in us on the field but really he was teaching us about life. They are principles of how I live my life and for that I have Dick to thank.”
...
USA Today sportswriter Gerry Ahern, Andover ‘83: “As a kid growing up in Andover, you dreamed of playing for Coach Collins. He was a larger-than-life character. I’ll never forget the morning after scoring a touchdown in a JV game, Coach coming up to among a group of kids, shaking my hand, slapping me on the back and telling me he was proud. I felt 10 feet tall. Dick Collins was Andover.”
...
Carmen Scarpa, Andover Hall of Famer (’82): “He expected you to put in the same effort in the classroom and on the field. If you did, he never got mad at you. If you didn’t however, he could get on you pretty good. He once told me you can do two things well, but it is very difficult to do three or more. His message was you have to focus on a few things if you want to be good. That has always stayed with me. We lost a great coach and a better person.”
...
Mike Marinaro, AHS ‘88: “I will always remember him as a gentleman, a fiercer competitor and a great teacher. We all should have the same impact on the world he did.”
...
University of Michigan athletics Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann, AHS ‘90:
“His speeches and motivational tactics were legendary. One of my most vivid memories was being summoned to his office. Quite frankly, I was anxious. He let me know he understood in practice the day before my best discus distance ever. He let me know how proud he was. Do you think Coach Collins taking time to recognize me helped my track confidence? You better believe it! That was the type of coach and leader he was.”
...
Jack Dalton, AHS ‘89: “It didn’t matter if you were the star or the last player off the bench, he treated everybody the same. He had a soft spot for undersized kids and gave them opportunities most coaches wouldn’t have. I coach youth football in Dover, N.H., and many lessons he taught me 25 years ago are still fresh in my mind when I teach the game.”
...
Mike Maguire, Haverhill track coach: “(I was a new coach) and we had been down for a few years. We hosted Andover for a dual meet. We were getting things ready, hoping to have everything right. Coach Collins came over and I thought for sure something wasn’t up to his standards. He put his arm around me and said, ‘Mike, you’ve done a great job turning this program around. Keep at it.’ It meant a lot to me from someone of his stature.
“He was about building the sport throughout the area.”
...
Jay Marciano, Andover ‘80: “If you had him as a history teacher and the football team lost on Saturday, you had a quiz on Monday!”
...
Katy Hughes: “I wasn’t paying attention and took a baseball in the face — lots of blood and bruising. Mr. Collins called my house to make sure I was OK and my mom told him I was fine, just worried about how I would look for the upcoming dance. I got on the phone with him and he told me I’d be “the belle of the ball”... a moment I’ll always remember with incredible fondness.”
...
Lenny Thomes: “I remember sleeping in history class. He came up behind me with a rolled up newspaper and started hitting me on the head with it saying, “Nobody sleep in my class!” I never slept in his class again. He was a great teacher.”
