During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was by Mike Muldoon from Feb. 9, 2011.
We chose all-time (1979-2011) basketball teams from many of the area schools. Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Famer Pedro Gleason had a fascinating story of being a kid from well-to-do Andover attending the vocational school where dad was superintendent.
He was even looking at famed Phillips Academy but Gleason said going to “The Voke” was the best decision he ever made.MIKE MULDOON SAID: “I’ve followed sports closely 50 years. My two greatest competitors? 1. Michael Jordan; 2. Pedro Gleason.”
February 9, 2011 Eagle-Tribune:
...
A lot of people thought he’d attend Andover High, his hometown school.
Or Central. His father was a Central Catholic grad and his brother was already at Central.
He was a good student and thought of applying to Phillips Academy.
But Louis “Pedro” Gleason always knew there was only one school for him.
“I was born to be a Reggie,” he said matter of factly.
He’s never regretted the decision to attend Greater Lawrence Tech, where he’s a member of the school’s Hall of Fame.
Gleason was named a second-teamer for Greater Lawrence Tech in The Eagle-Tribune’s “Boys Basketball’s Best” series. Reggies from the 1979-80 season through the present were eligible.
Of course, Gleason had a connection to Greater Lawrence. His father, also named Louis, was the school’s superintendent.
FEROCIOUS COMPETITOR
Now 44 and working in the computer technology field, Pedro felt the draw of the West Andover vocational school early on.
“I was in elementary school,” recalled Gleason, who lives in Danvers with his wife Lawrence native Ann (Fabrizio) and their sons Louis Edward IV, 10, and Anthony John, 8.
“Ed Coakley ran the culinary arts department. He’d say, ‘If you are hungry, I’ll feed you, but you have to work.’ Then we’d go to the football games ... home and away. I grew up watching Chuckie Prescott and Sean Owen and those guys (on powerhouse teams in the mid-’70s). I was like, ‘This is for me!’”
Part John Stockton and part Bill Laimbeer, Gleason backed down to no one.
“In grade school, I played many a pickup game with Pedro on Sundays at the Voke,” said former Andover High All-Scholastic Tim Perry.
“Of course, he was always a great competitor and a hard-nosed kid then. I kind of lost track of him until we played against each other in high school. It was a rude awakening as a sophomore! By that time, he was twice the competitor I remembered.”
Perry added that what set Gleason apart was he never took a break, insisting on covering the opposing team’s best player.
Gleason said his white-hot intensity came naturally.
“It wasn’t my parents saying you have to be the best,” he said. “I just loved athletics. Just watching Johnny Castillo and Rick Cecil and Chuck Prescott and Dougie Morin. I said, ‘This is who I want to be.’
“I wasn’t overly big, strong or fast. But I knew from being around them, attitude means a lot. Be the first out there, the last to leave and try your hardest.”
‘THAT’S JUST PEDRO’
Gleason never minded being one of the few kids from tony Andover at the local vocational school.
“I never met a black or Latino in the school system in Andover,” he said. “I was from Andover, that was strike 1. I was the superintendent’s kid, that was strike 2. But I was going to be me no matter what. I was a loudmouth and arrogant. After a while, they said, ‘That’s just Pedro. He’s good people.’”
He recalls fondly mixing with classmates from tough backgrounds. One was his burly and talented teammate Eddie Smith, who is now deceased.
“He fell on hard times,” said Gleason somberly. “Of all the guys who wanted to knock my block off, I never got in a fight with Eddie around. He was a guardian angel. He lived in the Hancock projects. I’d walk right up to his door.
“They’d say, ‘Leave him alone, that’s Pedro. He’s Eddie’s friend. He’s Mr. Gleason’s son.’ You had to earn your stripes.”
Gleason earned his and then some with his talent and tenacity. Playing in the rough and tumble Merrimack Valley Conference, he was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard as a senior in 1985, averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 assists. He was also an Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback/defensive back, leading the Reggie defense in tackles and interceptions.
COACHES MADE LIFELONG IMPACT
He played for two top-notch coaches in football coach Bob Rosmarino and basketball coach Art Yancy.
“He was an old-fashioned, man’s man football coach,” said Gleason of Rosmarino. “There was none of this, ‘Let’s make the kids feel good.’ To me, he was like Bill Parcells. I felt like a made man when he said, ‘I’d want you with me in a barroom fight.’”
He was equally fond of Yancy.
“I used to refer to Arthur as my adopted father,” said Gleason, an 8-handicap golfer who plays as often as he can at Salem Country Club. “I have a 10- and an 8-year-old, and I still use the things he taught me.”
Gleason recalls having a nightmarish performance one game, after which he threatened to quit.
“He could have said, ‘You want to quit, quit.”
But the imposing coach let him know the sun would indeed come out tomorrow.
Gleason gets a chuckle out of some of the mind games Yancy would play.
“One night vs. Central, the clock was running down,” he began. “Arthur jumps up and yells, ‘Run grasshopper!’ I’m thinking, ‘What the hell’s he talking about?’
“God as my witness (legendary Central coach) Dickie Licare jumps up and says, ‘Watch grasshopper!’”
...
REGGIE GREATS: 1979 to today
FIRST TEAM
PlayerHeightGraduatedE-T All-StarComment
John Castillo5-111981TwiceAveraged a gaudy 24 points in back-to-back seasons
Paul Neal6-11987TwiceOne of the greatest pure athletes ever from the area
Donald Celestin6-12011TwiceCan shoot or drive; already has 1,415 points
Sal Dominguez6-21997TwiceAttacked the rim; averaged 28.1 ppg as a senior
Jose Vidal5-112007OnceSuper smooth combo guard scored 1,367 career points
SECOND TEAM
Shane Donahue6-01988OnceChristmas Tourney MVP; had range to 25 feet
Jon Kirmil5-112000TwiceTattooed bomber had 61 3’s and averaged 22.0 ppg as a senior
Pedro Gleason5-111985OnceFiery leader averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 assists as senior in MVC
Domenic Tankersley6-11996OnceStarted as a frosh; averaged 18.6 ppg as a senior
Ruben Perez5-102002OnceAveraged 20.8 ppg as a senior; rebounded and defended, too
THIRD TEAM
Ramon Romero5-91991OnceSkywalker, may have been area’s toughest defender
Osiris Casado5-111984OnceImpressive guard scored 14 ppg as a junior in the MVC
Victor Martinez6-21984OnceQuick but undersized board-banger backed down from no one
Eddie Smith6-21985OnceAveraged 18.4 points, 16.8 rebounds as a senior playing in MVC
Angelo Castillo6-11992OnceLed Reggies in scoring twice including 17.3 ppg as a senior
REGGIE HONORS: Jose Vidal (2007) and Ruben Perez (2002) both made the Super Team.
NOTE: The Eagle-Tribune began giving out an area MVP in 1990 and began naming a 5-player Super Team in 2001.
SIMPLY THE BEST
Best high school career: Juan Castillo was one of the underrated scorers in area history.
Best high school season: Nobody could stop Paul Neal with his outrageous quickness and leaping ability.
Best ever (including college): Paul Neal. In a brilliant college career, he was three-time, first-team All-Conference at Merrimack.
About the series
How do you compare different eras, different styles of play, different coaches?
It’s not easy.
But that’s the goal in The Eagle-Tribune’s eight-part “Boys Basketball’s Best” series.
How many players selected? The series will rank eight schools’ top 15 players (three 5-man teams).
Which schools? The ones from the Greater Lawrence Boys Christmas Tourney: Andover, Central Catholic, Greater Lawrence, Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover, Pinkerton and Salem.
What years? The 1979-80 starting point was selected because that’s when series writer Michael Muldoon began attending all the Christmas Tourney games.
He’s covered the local sports scene for the newspaper for the last 24 years. So it is 32 years (1979-80 to present). The exception is Pinkerton, which joined the Christmas Tourney late. The Astros will be comprised of two five-player teams from 1996-97 to present.
Best of the best: One sticking point was how to define each school’s MVP. Best overall career? Best single season? Who ended up being the best including college?
So we went three different MVPs for overall high school career, single season and career including college. Obviously, sometimes the same player will win two or even all three of those awards.
Which seasons have the most emphasis? When selecting the All-Stars, more emphasis was placed on the later years of the players’ careers.
That’s because with the advent of AAU ball, far more players in recent years are seeing significant action as underclassmen. Also, more players are repeating years in school or starting school late, which is a big advantage early in careers.
