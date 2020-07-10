During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff. This was from April 25, 2015, after the passing of Ernie Perry.
Few loved sports like Perry, who with wife Barbara, raised the legendary Andover sports family, which is now in its second generation.
Michael Muldoon said: “Perry was from that generation of Lawrencians who lived for sports: the Callagys, Reusches, Kellehers, Klimases, Fitzgeralds, Iannuccillis. Goodness did he love everything about sports (OK, except for refs!) and did he love his family.
“One little tidbit from this story I get a kick out of was that he had attended 10,120 Perry games. Not 10,000 but 10,120 games. And he loved every second of every one them.”
APRIL 25, 2015
ANDOVER — Ernie Perry Jr. was a big guy with a big heart.
He was the son of Hall of Fame Lawrence High track coach Ernie Perry Sr. and grew up infatuated with sports and coaching.
He immersed himself in sports and lived for summers at the family cottage at Hampton Beach.
It was an idyllic life. Except for one thing.
An only child, he envied the hustle and bustle of his friends’ large families.
He met the love of his life, pretty and vivacious Barbara Driscoll of North Andover, who was one of seven children.
He immediately knew this was the one. How right he was. The Perrys raised seven athletic children and were inseparable for 51 years until Ernie, 79, died Wednesday after a brief illness.
If I know Coach Perry the way I think I know Coach Perry, he certainly realized his wife-to-be had three brothers who were star athletes at Johnson High.
Perry loved the horses, and as any horseman knows, you should never overlook genetics!
Always a numbers man, shortly before his death, Perry meticulously calculated that he and his wife had attended 10,120 of his children’s and grandchildren’s games.
That was the hustle and bustle Perry longed for.
NON-STOP ACTIVITY
The seven Perry kids from Andover provided enough hustle and bustle, buzzer-beating 3-pointers, game-winning touchdown passes and catches, blown-out knees, on-court fistfights and improbable upsets to fill a book.
Ernie had cheated death more than a few times. He had received his last rites 10 years ago and again two years ago. Typical Perry, they hate to lose, whether it is to Central Catholic, Yale or Father Time.
Surprisingly soft-spoken away from the athletic fields, Perry was a fiery fan.
The “Get his hands off him!” screams still ring in the ears of more than a few local basketball referees. He always figured Tim or E.J. would have averaged 35 points instead of their ho-hum 25 if those damn refs would cut out all the hand-checking.
The confidence and competitiveness that he and Barbara instilled in the kids is what made the Perrys the Perrys.
Should John, at just 5-10 with limited speed, have become one of the greatest receivers in UNH history? Should E.J., as a 5-7, 135-pound sophomore bench-warmer, have become one of the great heroes in Greater Lawrence Christmas Basketball Tourney history?
Should Tim have been able to beat future NBA star Rex Chapman in the 1-on-1 finals at the famed 5-star basketball camp in Pennsylvania? Or be named MVP of the Harvard-Yale game?
Should James have become the most prolific QB in Ivy League history?
Of course, not. But competitiveness, confidence and a little Perry magic can go a long, long way.
THEIR BACKYARD COURT
Perry always wanted to win. It could be one of those 10,120 games by the kids or grand-kids or his teams. It could be any of the meets in his 50 years as a Hall of Fame local track coach. It could be the weekend poker games with Bill Blood, Jerry Valley, Joe Golec, Mayor Steve Zanni and the guys.
You could add a couple zeroes to the 10,120 Perry games if you included the games played in the Perry backyard court in Andover. He always said that was the best thing he ever did and that Fran Reilly was the greatest neighbor ever for installing the court.
Hours upon hours of ferocious competition there honed the Perrys’ impressive shooting and ballhandling skills. The court once was even highlighted as one of the country’s best in the best-selling “In-Your-Face Basketball Book.”
For years, Ernie was a breakfast cook summers at Mama Leone’s on Hampton Beach.
He’d cringe if his friend Charlie from the restaurant down the boardwalk informed him his place did more breakfasts that morning.
When Charlie left, Perry, who was a gym teacher in Methuen for 35 years, would always quietly add, “You know their eggs aren’t real.”
THE IDEA MAN
Lawrence of that era seemed to breed coaches like Hall of Famers John Kelleher, Larry Klimas and Perry, “idea men” who sadly are all gone now. All those theories were part genius and part off the wall.
Track was Ernie Jr.’s love, something he inherited from his dad, after whom Lawrence Stadium’s Perry-Kent track is named.
Much to the chagrin of Andover High baseball coaches Bill Vickers and Dave Bettencourt, the Perry boys were tracksters. While the Perrys excelled in track, Bettencourt, to this day, will tell you Tim or John might have had pro potential in baseball.
WAS TRULY BLESSED
He loved sports like few others and fully realized he was blessed beyond words to see John become an NFL coach with the Houston Texans. E.J. coached the Andover girls (including his daughter, reserve guard Julia) this winter at the Boston Garden. James led one of the country’s most innovative offenses at Princeton, and Andover sophomore E.J. Perry IV quickly surpassed his famous father and uncles as a gifted three-sport athlete.
Last week E.J. IV gave his grandfather, whom he adored, an autographed baseball from his first varsity home run. It was an emotional moment for grandfather and namesake grandson.
He loved Barbara from the day he first set eyes on her until the day he died.
They took such joy spending time with their 16 grand-kids (No. 17 is due any day). It wasn’t just E.J. IV’s heroics.
But also Julia working so hard just to make the varsity and then strutting her stuff singing the national anthem before an Andover girls game. Or young Tim Jr. winning the middle school regional science contest.
For all the sports hype and hoopla, Ernie and Barbara and the brood were always more about academics (the family has degrees from Harvard, Brown and two from Colby among others) and family.
And if you visited the delightfully maniacal, jam-packed cottage on Nudd Avenue at Hampton Beach, you were family.
Take a towel, grab a Coke and a burger, endure a couple zings and give them right back and try to dethrone big Ernie as the self-proclaimed body-surfing champ of Hampton Beach.
For years the Perrys ran Hudon’s Restaurant at the beach. Big-hearted Mr. Perry and his big-hearted family always seemed to give away as much food and drink as they sold.
Barbara Perry said, “Ernie was a wonderful man, a real gentleman and the greatest Dad our seven children could ever have. His love of family was positively remarkable. We will miss him forever.”
